Gigi Hadid and her basic and cool outfit with short top and chino pants

Overshirt, crop top and chino pants in cotton: Gigi Hadid’s outfit is simple but at the same time very stylish: here’s how to replicate it in a few steps

And who said that an everyday basic outfit cannot also be terribly cool? The perfect example that you can be casual but at the same time very stylish is served on a silver platter Gigi Hadid. The American supermodel was spotted on the streets of New York with a look comfortable and absolutely perfect for facing your free time but enriched by that pinch of glamor that never hurts.

Essential ingredients to make it some of the most representative garments of casualwear as the overshirt oversize to be left open on crop top white cotton. The lower part of the outfit instead sees the legendary protagonists chino pants – low-rise as the seasonal trend dictates – chosen in a nuance passe-partout like the camel to be able to really combine them with everything. A pair of Reeboks on the feet and a mini handbag complete the look of Gigi in the name of practicality. Here are the right pieces to add immediately to the shopping cart to replicate her style in a flash!

STRADIVARIUS overshirt

Credits: stradivarius.com

H&M white crop top

Credits: hm.com

ARKET beige cotton trousers on Zalando

Credits: zalando.it

REEBOK leather sneakers

Credits: reebok.it

MANGO mini handbag

Credits: shop.mango.com