Getting hold of the new iPhone 14 Max from its launch will be more complicated than you imagine

As rumored, Apple plans to replace its iPhone 13 Mini model with the new 14 Max; This possibility has kept the brand’s followers very attentive, making the version one of the most anticipated.

Although the new 6.7-inch version of the iPhone is one of the most anticipated, let us remember as Display analyst Ross Young pointed out in a tweet published for his Super Flollowers, it is possible that for its launch in September, it will be somewhat complicated to get the device in the first days.

This is because the screen of the new iPhone 14 Max has a somewhat particular component, and although the size will be the same as that of its Pro Max version, the panels themselves will be different, lacking the ProMotion adaptive refresh rate technology. and of course, it will not have its double hole, but the well-known notch. However, the real drawback is that the supply of your panels is not up to par of what the Californian brand could expect, putting Apple in check in case it hopes to supply the fall demand.

The most desired model will also be the most difficult to obtain

We recently learned through leaks, again by Ross Young, the screen dimensions of the new flagships of Apple, in which the analyst of displays claimed that the iPhone 14 Max model would have a 6.7” panel, just like its older brother, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And it is clear that, due to different factors – among them a better enjoyment of multimedia content – ​​a large part of the brand’s consumers are looking for a device with a larger screen, but at the same time, not everyone can afford the Pro Max version, that according to rumors about the possible prices, would place version 14 “not Pro” about $300 below the Pro Max version.

This considerable price difference would encourage consumers to opt for the 6.7-inch Max version, which despite the fact that the characteristics of the Pro and Pro Max versions are quite different, the larger dimension of its panel will be attractive enough. to justify this action by most users. So if you were hoping to get hold of this version as soon as it’s available, you’ll have to fight the huge wave of users who are also demanding it, but if we also add the possible delay of the new 14 Max, it wouldn’t be crazy to think that the stock is also destined to be sold out in a matter of the blink of an eye.

Is the history of delays for your consumers repeating itself?

We saw it with the release of the current iPhone 13, where on that occasion, the problem of chip shortages and the inconveniences that Texas Instruments had to supply its components caused many users to have to wait a month or even more to access their new device. Something similar may happen with the new iPhone 14 Max, however, it is still too early to draw conclusions. So it only remains to wait for the release date to approach and see if the production of this long-awaited version will be high enough to avoid a premature out of stock.