Garena Blockman GO: how and where to play Garena’s Roblox for free on iPhone, Android and PC | Free games

Free Fire and Free Fire Max are two of Garena’s main video games; but the company intends to expand within the market with new proposals for iOS and Android mobile device gamers. This is how it was just released Blockman GOthe video game with the style of Roblox that you can now download for free on your phone.

If you are new to the gaming world, you should know that Roblox is an online video game platform, in which gamers can invent their own virtual worlds with the game creation system called Roblox. Roblox Studioin which not only users can participate, but also video game studios.

The popularity of this title is so great that brands like Nike have their own virtual world within it, in which your avatar can wear clothing from the sports brand.

Nevertheless, Roblox It will no longer be the only video game that can give us this type of experience, since Garena has launched Blockman GOa virtual world creation platform that will have its own game editor.

When is Blockman GO released?

Although the Chinese studio recently published the beta version of the video game in question, the official launch of Blockman GO is the July 12, 2022 .

Where can I play Blockman GO?

As detailed by the same company, the title can be played through mobile devices iOS Y Android. You can download it for free from the App Store and Play Store, depending on the equipment you use.

Likewise, it also has a version for PC that you can enjoy from the official Blockman GO website. To do this, your computer will need to have Windows 7 or higher.

Can Blockman GO be played for free?

Yes. The vast majority of the content in Blockman GO is free to playsuch as games and cosmetic items, but there are also some items that you can only acquire using gcubesthe official in-game currency that you can purchase for real money.

Gcubes packages

VIP+: 360 Gcubes plus some benefits (S/ 18.54)

MVP: 800 Gcubes and other advantages for (S/ 37.26)

MVP+ 2,000 Gcubes and other benefits (S/ 94).

