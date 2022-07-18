From sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner: it’s passion for horses

The it girls of the moment, between ambitions and Olympic potentials, linked by a love for horses

In addition to being the it girls of the moment and the highest paid models in the world Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid they have shared a passion for horses since childhood. A love born at an early age that forhorse riding and that the three friends still cultivate in their free time, including appearances at Fashion Week and breathtaking photo shoots.

Bella Hadid and horseback riding – Both Hadid sisters grew up riding, Bella even with professional ambitions. In fact, she was so good that almost made his debut at the 2016 Olympics, before retiring from sports due to Lyme disease, which he shares with his mother Yolanda, a former model and reality star from whom he inherited a passion for horses. Owner of a farm in Pennsylvania where the two sisters often delight in the saddle, Yolanda has told in the past the big disappointment of the daughter when he had to abandon competitions: “It was the hardest moment of her life, it’s an extremely sensitive subject for her. She is now resilient and focused on a new direction: she has made a name for herself in the fashion industry as she struggles every day with the symptoms of Lyme disease ”. Like her younger sister Bella, Gigi also took part in equestrian competitions during her teenage years and through her social networks regularly shares memories related to show jumping competitions.

beautiful Hadid and the blue horse – Bella’s childhood memories are linked to a white horse called Lego but the most recent protagonist of her social posts is called Blue, or rather “Baby Blue”, a horse with a chocolate coat and blue eyes, trendy just like Bella. In fact, on Instagram he appeared wearing a custom outfit by the designer Chrome Hearts, with whom the younger sister Hadid collaborated in the past, creating the Chrome Hearts x Bella collection in 2017. A very lucky horse… and equipped!

keeping up with kendall – Best known as the supermodel of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner deeply loves horses. He adopted his first pony at the age of ten and rode frequently until his teens. Embarked on a career as a model and took off thanks to reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashiansis now rediscovering his love for horseback riding after years spent in front of the cameras. “I’ve been begging my parents all my life to give me a pony. For me it wasn’t un unmotivated whim but of one reason for living. I ate, breathed and slept thinking about horses, ”said the young Jenner. Kendall now owns a stable in Bell Canyonnot far from his hometown Calabasas, Los Angeles County, and in March announced the arrival of a new member of the Kardashian family, Little Joe, a gorgeous white horse. Not only horses, however, for the Californian top model who has always had a boundless passion for animals in general. His inseparable companion in adventures is indeed Pyro, Dobermann Pinscher daily protagonist of her Instagram stories and that accompanies her on long walks on the Hollywood hills to keep fit.