Fortnite x Dragon Ball: Vegeta and Beerus, game mode, cosmetics and more

On Monday, July 18, he arrived at Fortnite the patch 21.30. As usual, this new content update brought with it new files for fortnite battle royaleamong which we highlight several that give us new information about the collaboration with dragon ballsuch as the arrival of Vegeta Y Beerus/Bills. Just below we tell you what new data we have about Fortnite x Dragon Ball:

Fortnite x Dragon Ball: Vegeta, Beerus/Bills, new game mode, event, rewards

As we have told in the introductory paragraph of this news, on 07/18/2022 his patch 21.30, which brought with it a multitude of new files. Among these files we have several codenamed “stamina“, that is the code name used in the Fortnite file system for the collaboration with Dragon Ball.

Among these new files we have, for example, references to there will be a Dragon Ball event in Fortnite with its own rewards and even a game mode; We still do not know what they will be or what this mode will consist of.

Another interesting fact is that we know that from previous leaks, four will arrive dragon ball skins to fortnite. One of them will be Goku, this is obvious. Today we can confirm that Vegeta will be another of the skins thanks to the fact that in the new files added with the patch 21.30 of Fortnite there are textures of a delta wing that is the capsule that the Saiyan used in the manga and anime to travel through space.

Vegeta’s codename in the Fortnite file system is “StaminaVigor”.. Or, in other words, “Vigor” is Vegeta in the Fortnite filesand the tagline “Stamina” is a prefix commonly used by Epic Games in file-level item nomenclature to establish which set they belong to (all Dragon Ball items use the “Stamina” codename).

This is not ending here; Among the new files added with the latest Fortnite patch, there are also references to a purple skin whose code name is “StaminaCat”. This would have to be, yes or yes, Beerus/Bills. Thus, We already know what three of the four new Dragon Ball skins will be: Goku, Vegeta and Beerus.

There will also be Dragon Ball missions in Fortnitedivided into the following categories:

Additional Objectives

warm up missions

strength training missions

agility training missions

Sparring Training Missions

endurance training missions

Focus training missions

recovery missions

This is all the new information we have collected about Dragon Ball in Fortnite; we remind you that this collaboration would arrive at the end of August 2022.

In our Fortnite guide you have all the information about the game, always updated. We tell you, for example, how to complete all the Missions or how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. Don’t miss it!

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration