Fortnite: Update 21.30, patch notes, news and details of the summer celebration

Tap on a new Fortnite update and we’ll tell you all the details. In addition, of course, to tell you that it seems like the prelude to the summer celebration of Epic Games’ successful Battle Royale.

Update 21.30 of Fortnite, all its news

Fortnite update 21.30 adds a weapon that is sure to be one of the most OP during the next few days in the game, such as the new high-powered shotgun, which deals a lot of damage with the first shot of the magazine; the following are not as powerful, but they pupate constantly. You can constantly reload to have a powerful first shot, but that’s up to you.

You will find the High Power Shotgun on the ground, in chests, in supply drops, in Reality saplings, fishing, and on sharks.

Epic Games also urges that the summer celebration will arrive in the coming days, and also that the super augmentation styles have received an update. You can now select the Platinum Rift, Lapis Lazuli, and Gold Flare styles, in addition to all other combinations of Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, and Stormwalker.

For the rest, these are the changes and fixes added by the 21.30 update.

FORTNITE COMPETITIVE NOTICES

The High Power Shotgun is not included in competitive queues.

Zero Build arena now has the full shield siphon. Eliminating a player will immediately grant a total shield of 50.

CORRECTION OF IMPORTANT BUGS

Fixed a bug where portable rifts would not spawn a rift and would still be consumed if swapped too early during their activation.

Fixed a bug that caused weapon sights to scale with the size of the HUD.

Fixed a bug in Team Brawl that prevented players from using the tents.

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch that caused the game to crash right after players slide or climb.

Fixed a bug in competitive queues where the stormy malaise would reset when restarting a teammate.

Bugs fixed in the July 12, 2022 hotfix:

Fixed a bug that caused sound settings to reset to 0.

Fixed an issue where player settings were not saving correctly.