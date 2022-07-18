Fortnite 21.30 patch: summer event, new skins and more

The patch 21.30 of Fortnite the arrived monday july 18 of 2022. It is the fourth content update of fortnite season 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that this has brought patch of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3like the new skinsthe new mapthe summer event and more:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 21.30

Patch 21.30 of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 21.30

All New Fortnite Patch 21.30 Cosmetic Variants

New skins and packs that will return to the store after Fortnite patch 21.30

New Fortnite island map after patch 21.30

The new map of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 after patch 21.30 is as follows.

New map of the island after patch 21.30 of Fortnite

New missions added with Fortnite patch 21.30

Fortnite patch 21.30 added the following Weekly Missions, Good Wave Missions and more.

New weapons and items in Fortnite patch 21.30

Fortnite patch 21.30 has also brought with it new weapons and itemslike the new High Power Shotgun and other consumables for the summer event, such as ice creams of different type.

High Power Shotgun

New consumable items: ice cream

Other changes and news of patch 21.30 of Fortnite

Five new NPCs have been added with this patch: Beach Bomber, Ruby Lifeguard, Summer Drift, Shellless and “The Underwriter”.

New files about Dragon Ball have been added that suggest there will be quests, a game mode, map changes, and an event from this new collaboration. Files of a new hang glider that would be a Saiyan capsule have also been added.

With the Fortnite 21.30 patch files, assets of a hang glider have also been added, which would be one of the Saiyans’ capsules.

The function of filing cosmetic items in the Locker has been activated to free up space.

Point Zero fish are back in the game.

New NPCs added with Fortnite patch 21.30

Fortnite: 21.30 patch notes

Here is what is planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 21.30:

General Fortnite Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug causes the first time we log into the game this season, we get a lot of “friend request accepted” notifications. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unknown bug causes the options to limit the frame rate to not appear when playing on PC with GeForce NOW. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unforeseen bug causes the Parco skin to become non-responsive when playing on DirectX11 or DirectX12 PCs. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Creative Changes and Fixes

An unforeseen bug causes stage objects and entities that manipulate them to not work properly when some objects overlap each other. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Fortnite Competitive Notices

In construction.

This is the fourth patch of Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including how to improve weapons, and how to complete all Missions.

Fonts: Epic Games Trello, Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration