For sale Vespa Sprint Sport 125 ABS Justin Bieber (2022) new in Brugherio (code 8968107)

Vespa Sprint 125




27 Mar 2014




from Alfonso Rago





Trials | More dynamic, agile and at ease even on rough terrain, the Sprint derives from the Primavera, but has 12 ”wheels. There are three versions: two 50cc and one 125 with the three-valve engine. Prices from 2,890 to 3,900 euros












Vespa Yacht Club and Vespa Notte: two special series for sale




23 Jul 2018







News | Inspiration from the world of sailing and the total black look for two Vespa special series based on GTS 300 Primavera and Sprint, in six versions from 50 to 300 cc












The Vespa Primavera and Sprint 125 and 150 now have ABS




10 Jul 2014







News | Vespa Primavera 125, 150 and Vespa Sprint 125 are now available with the ABS braking system, to ensure greater safety on the road. Vespa also introduces a new type of front suspension and new rims for its two models








