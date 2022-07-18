For 76 euros and outperform AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds Pro and FreeBuds Pro by far

The OnePlus jewel of which little is known, has a discount of those who make history.

Rarely do we see an offer like this, with such a discount, but we couldn’t let it go. The OnePlus Buds Pro, some high end headphoneswhich started at 149 euros, can be yours today for only €75.99, with free shipping from Spain. You can only buy them at this great price in their white version. It is The best market price Currently, on Amazon we have them today at 127 euros and on the official website at 109 euros.

It is one of the best options in wireless headphones without hesitation for a moment. In our analysis we were able to see how stands out in many sections and that few rivals can catch up with him both in battery, sound and comfort. And today they drop in price and you can take advantage of all the advantages of AliExpress Plaza.

Buy the OnePlus Buds Pro for 76 euros

The model on offer is Color Glossy White (glossy white), as close to the AirPods Pro as you’ll see, but with a slightly more premium finish (IMHO). They are headphones made to resist water and dust with IP55 certified, don’t worry about sweat, rain or a sandstorm. Its design is made to fit perfectly in your ear, with the 3 pairs of silicones that come in the box. They are very light, only 4.35 grams each earphone and 52 grams the case load.

On a technical level, these OnePlus Buds Pro have about 11mm drivers in diameter, the same size as the AirPods 3, and that achieve a great sound amplitude, as if it were closed headband headphones. The sensitivity of these drivers is up to 96 dB and frequency response from 20 to 20,000 Hz.

The autonomy of good headphones should always give us the feeling that, no matter how much we use them, we are not going to worry about charging them. These OnePlus Buds Pro have a autonomy up to 7 hours (headphones only) and up to 38 hours with the charging case. In addition, we have fast charging with which with just 10 minutes connected, the case will be recharged for 10 more hours of use. We will can charge it via USB-C or wirelessly if we want

The noise cancellation that they are capable of is up to 40 dB reduction, a pass that cannot be compared with other brands. This function will cause the battery to drop from 7 to 5 hours of use. The OnePlus Buds Pro work with Bluetooth 5.2 technology very low consumption and almost non-existent latency (94ms). They are compatible with SBC, AAC and LHDC audio formatswith which we can achieve one of the best and most complete sound experiences.

you will be able to create custom profiles (OnePlus ID) to use with these OnePlus earphones. For example, if you are going to make a video call or a call, you might need a profile that focuses more on the definition of the voices, and if what you want is music, you would choose another profile created for a specific type of music.

Similarly, we have a transparency mode to be attentive to what is happening around us, while you are on public transport or on the street. Indeed, support Dolby Atmosso if you have any content with this quality, you can experience it as if you were on the scene.

