Financial crises hit the big screen

Historical events such as the Wall Street fraud, the subprime crisis in 2008, the great depression of 1929, the Panama Papers, among others, are a source of inspiration for film producers who take advantage of these socioeconomic events to generate income. billionaires.

With a budget of US$100 million, the audiovisual “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) recreates the story of a New York stockbroker, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who refuses to cooperate in the stock market fraud case of Wall Street securities.

The film based on true events of 1980 in the United States grossed US$392 million, this is equivalent to 292% more than its investment.

The biographical audiovisual “The Big Bet” (2015) narrates the subprime crisis of 2008. The director Adam McKay had a budget of US$28 million to show the stories of Meredith Whitney, who predicted the disappearance of Citigroup and Bear Stearns, Steve Eisman , a hedge fund manager, Greg Lippmann, a Deutsche bank trader, and Eugene Xu, a quantitative analyst, anticipating the bursting of the housing bubble.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), this production grossed US$132.3 million, 66.2% less than the income of DiCaprio’s film.



Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency on the market, hits the big screen with the one-hour documentary “Banking on bitcoin”. Director Christopher Cannucciari had a budget of US$100,000 to bring together virtual currency experts to analyze its origin and its future in the financial market.



In 2016, but with a budget of US$27 million, “The Master of Money” was released, starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Dominic West. This movie is based on the television program Money Monster that advises on economics and finances, which fails in one of its predictions, causing its viewers to lose money.

According to data with IMDb, it had a collection of US$93.2 million, this is equivalent to 29.5% (US$39.1 million) less than its counterpart The Big Bet.



The interpreters Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas give life to “The Laundry”, a documentary based on the investigation of the ‘Panama Papers’, on the files that link the richest and most powerful political leaders on planet Earth with the drug trafficking, tax evasion, bribery and the creation of companies in tax havens to avoid taxes in their homeland.