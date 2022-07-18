Filming ends on ‘Barbie’, the movie about the famous doll starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling They have been revolutionizing the networks for months with their spectacular sets for the live action movie Barbie. The recording of some scenes in the streets of California (USA) caught the interest of passers-by, who did not hesitate to immortalize the eccentric characterizations of the cast and share them on the Internet.

However, these advances have come to an end filming has already finished of the film. The actors themselves announced it with a last photograph taken on the set. “This has been everything for the doll. See you at Barbieland,” wrote Hari Nef, a performer in the film.

In it we can see only part of the team, because although Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be the two main protagonistsit is rumored that we will see several alternate versions of Barbie (Issa Rae and Hari Nef) and Ken (Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa).

Will Ferrell, the villain

Rounding out the main cast will be stars like Emma Mckeywhich will give life to doll sistereither Will Ferrellwho will embody the villain of history In addition, they also participate Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, and Ariana Greenblatt; though his roles remain undisclosed.

The director of films like ‘little women’ Y ‘Ladybird’, Greta Gerwighas been in charge of taking command of this film, in which the classic toys will leave their placid life to face the problems of the real world. Everything indicates that the story will be much deeper than could be assumed.

“This Ken’s life is very difficult. He has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house… He is going through hard things,” Ryan Gosling revealed at the time.

“People usually listen to Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be.’ Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not,'” Margot Robbie said.

Warner Bros announced that It will be on July 21, 2023 when the production officially opens in the United Statesand it does not seem that more news will be announced, so we will have to wait until its arrival on the big screen to see more of the famous doll.