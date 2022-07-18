Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 18 July 2022

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Invictus – The invincible, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Drama

Clint Eastwood directs Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon in a sports biopic. South Africa, 1995. For President Mandela, the rugby world cup is an opportunity to unite blacks and whites.

Motherless Brooklyn – The secrets of a city, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Edward Norton directs and plays a noir with Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin. New York, 1950s: a detective suffering from Tourette’s syndrome investigates the murder of his boss.

The light on the oceans, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4k

Michael Fassbender and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in a melodrama about the torment of a couple.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Once upon a time there was crime, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Third chapter of Massimiliano Bruno’s saga, with Marco Giallini, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Giampaolo Morelli and Edoardo Leo. The gang travels to 1943 to steal the Mona Lisa from the French.

Two hearts and a test tube, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in a romantic comedy of misunderstandings. A woman becomes pregnant with artificial insemination, but an exchange of test tubes upsets all plans

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Spider-man

Andrew Garfield returns as the Marvel superhero and challenges Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in the second chapter directed by Marc Webb.

Babylon AD, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Sci-fi kolossal played by rude Vin Diesel. As a mercenary, he is tasked with escorting the mysterious Melanie Thierry to Manhattan.

Adventure movie to see on TV tonight

The Goonies, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Richard Donner signs a memorable adventure conceived and produced by Steven Spielberg. A group of kids find a map that leads to a pirate’s legendary treasure.

Free-to-air programs



Women’s Football – European Championships 2022 – Italy Vs Belgium, at 20:30 on Rai 1

From the Manchester City Academy of Manchester the third match of the Italian Women’s National Team of the UEFA Women’s England 2022 European Championship.

911, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

As 118 answers several calls that feature parents and children, Chimney and Maddie learn to manage life with their newborn.

Report – Reassembly, at 21:20 on Rai 3

The program that made history in the field of investigative journalism on TV. With Siegfried Ranucci.

Zona Bianca, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

New topical and in-depth program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi and carried out in collaboration.

Zelig 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

The great comedy of Zelig returns, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada conduct the new edition of Zelig.

Chicago PD, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Voight’s team is grappling with “Pulpo”, a Colombian drug dealer trying to control the drug market in Chicago.

Domina, 9.15 pm on La7

The story follows Livia’s journey and rise as a naive girl whose world crumbles in the wake of the assassination of Julius Caesar.

Gomorrah the series, at 21:30 on TV8

A parish priest of Scampia asks Salvatore Conte to close the shop square located right in front of his parish.

Different from whom ?, 21:25 hours on Nove

In a northern city, a gay mayor is elected who is joined by a very respectable deputy. The two first argue then end up in bed.