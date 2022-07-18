Fast and Furious: curiosities of the saga starring Vin Diesel

Digital Millennium

Fast and furious has become one of the most famous and blockbuster sagas in the entertainment industry, it began as a street car racing tape and ended up becoming a saga of action, adventure and missions where Vin Diesel has been the leading man for 20 years.

We tell you some curious facts about the saga that led him to fame:

1. The brainchild

The story is inspired by a 1998 newspaper article published by the magazine vibratethe article entitled RacerX it was about ilegal races In New York. The publication was the origin of the first tape of the saga.

2. The only tape where Vin Diesel does not appear is the prequel

2 Fast 2 Furious It is the only film in the saga in which Vin Diesel does not appear. since the actor did not want to return for the sequel in 2003 because he did not like the script very much. To return in the third in a cameo, Diesel made it a condition that Universal return the rights to The Chronicles of Riddick.

3. The role of Brian O’Conner

The role of O’Conner was the first of the entire cast to come to fruition, Before Paul Walker was chosen to play him, the options were Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale and Eminem.

4. They wanted Denzel Washington

The studio wanted a movie star to make a small cameo in the film and Denzel Washington was offered a role, but he turned it down. Finally it was Kurt Russell who appeared in the seventh installment.

5. The iconic Dodge Charger was an underdog

The car that Vin Diesel made an icon is the Dodge Charger, but that is not his favorite car. The actor and producer confessed that he prefers the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that he used in the first installment.

6. Los Bandoleros was directed by Diesel

Vin Diesel wrote, directed and starred in the short Bandits. The short showed Dom’s relationship with Letty where in the Dominican Republic it presents Dom’s relationship with Han, Leo (Tego Calderón) and Santos (Don Omar).

7. Paul Walker Farewell

After the death of Paul Walker in 2013, the film was left incomplete, so his brothers Caleb and Cody replaced it with footage and some effects where they added Paul’s face to the body of his brothers and one of the most famous scenes took place. emotional of the saga.

