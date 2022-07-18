Fake. An uncomfortable photo was circulating

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the possibility of playing in a team. He was forced to intervene after a photograph that had aroused surprise and curiosity.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fueling the dreams of several clubs and fans over the past few hours. The player did not take part in the retirement with Manchester United or in the tournament abroad organized by the club to play some international friendlies. Officially for family reasons but in reality the player has let the club know that he wants to go elsewhere. Too important for him not to play the Champions League missed by the Red Devils last season. One of the main reasons for his decision which, however, unlike last summer when he decided to leave Juventus, is finding many difficulties.

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself, through his agent Jorge Mendes, to both PSG and Bayern Munich. Neither club, however, especially the second one that made it known publicly, want to take on the enormous wage of the Portuguese who at 37 years old he has no desire to lower his demands. The problem is that at the moment it is clashing with the diversity of projects on the part of these companies that are focusing on a more unpredictable and less harmful football from an economic point of view, and above all on young people. We talked about the Roma and Napoli in Italy but also of one of his sensational return to Portugal at Sporting Lisbon.

To see Cristiano Ronaldo again with the green-and-white shirt is too great a desire for the fans of the club in which the Portuguese phenomenon grew up and then definitively consecrated himself to professional football. But at the moment there is nothing certain that could portend a decision of this kind. Indeed, the Spanish newspaper AS in the last few hours has made it known that Cristiano Ronaldo would also have been proposed to Atletico Madrid complete with Simeone’s go-ahead for the operation. Yes, the Argentine coach with whom he had several long-distance clashes in the last matches in the Champions League when CR7 wore the Juventus shirt. It is also important to understand what the reception will be for him at Atletico after some disagreements on the pitch with the people of the Cochoneros, always in the black and white jersey, due to his past at Real.

The denial of Cristiano Ronaldo on the social pages.

In short, at this moment, however, there are many doubts about his future and the silence of the player, who would be in Lisbon at the moment, fails to shed light on any negotiations. And then to try to understand something was Sport TV Portugal which showed some interesting and particular images in which it can be seen Ronaldo’s car photographed in the parking lot of the Jose Alvalade stadium of Sporting, in the Portuguese capital, in a parking lot reserved for the club’s technical staff. It is unclear what the purpose of the visit was, but it raised several questions and reflections on a possible return to the club left by Ronaldo in 2003. However, Ronaldo was quick to deny those rumors by insisting that they are false. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner commented below that photo with a brief statement, which read: “Fake”. A way like any other to deepen again the mystery around this story linked to its increasingly uncertain future.