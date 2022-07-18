Expert warns about the arrival of a solar storm on Earth on July 19

The so-called ‘Space Weather Woman’, Tamitha Skov, made an announcement this weekend in which she attached a video of the prediction model of the US space agency Nasa and warned of the possible arrival of a solar storm on Earth.

Through her social networks, the research scientist from the Aerospace Corporation wrote: “Direct hit! A snake-shaped filament was launched as a large solar storm while it was in the impact zone of the Earth.

In addition, Skov gives the prediction date of the possible action from outer space, quoting the International Aeronautics Administration: “NASA predicts the impact on July 19. It is possible that there will be strong Aurora shows with this one, in the middle latitudes”, detailed the scientist on digital platforms.

In addition to this, the woman shared that for those people who are fond of the subject, like her, it is expected that there will be GPS and radio frequency interruptions in the signal from the “night side of the Earth”.

According to NASA, An eruption or solar storm is an explosion of released radiation that takes place on the surface of the Sun. On earth it occurs with a burst of light that is projected and in which there is energy involved with particles in the atmosphere.

Likewise, to explain the movements that are generated in space, Tamitha Skov published a small five-second audiovisual piece on Saturday, July 16. In this you can read that it represents: “The long serpent-shaped filament moved away from the Sun in an impressive ballet.”

“The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed solar storm is going to be difficult to predict. Level G2 (possibly G3) conditions may occur if this storm’s magnetic field is oriented south! ‘Space Weather Woman’.

Taking into account the numerical factors, the experts detail that a geomagnetic storm is located in a range of 1 to 5, considered from least to greatest impact. Therefore, a storm of variable G2 is moderate.

The website Spacefrom the space agency of the United States government, announces that storms appear due to magnetic activity within the Sun, so effects such as: “The solar wind becomes much stronger and the strong solar winds can be dangerous.”

The explosions that take place in the great star are called “solar flares”, which transport immense amounts of energy to space. When flares go hand in hand with solar flares, they are known as “coronal mass ejections,” NASA experts explain.

Soon, a solar flare will approach the magnetic area of ​​planet Earth. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For its part, the European Space Agency says that although the blows that occur in the great star, center of the Solar System, are weak, they could cause a geomagnetic storm.

Although specialists mention that humans are relatively protected from these events, thanks to the Earth’s magnetic field, The idea that minimal fluctuations in the electrical network could be observed and, suddenly, a small deficit in the communication carried out by satellites is not ruled out.

However, this phenomenon cannot always be paralyzed. The specialized portal Space Weather say what Solar storms are located according to their level of impact on the blue planet.

A month ago, members of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted that on Thursday, June 2, there was an eruption on the Sun, which sent a solar flare into space.