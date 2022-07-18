ET turned to stone is in Zacatecas, do you know him? – The Sun of Zacatecas

The alien protagonist of the film that catapulted Steven Spielberg to fameDrew Barrymore and Henry Thomas, has been found in Zacatecan landsin an area that covers 1,125 hectares of monumental rock formations that are really impressive and that have been declared a Protected Natural Area.

Those who visit the Sierra de Órganos National Parklocated 24 kilometers from the magical town of Sombrerete, in the state of Zacatecasthey end up convinced that ET is there.

Sierra de Órganos is a place that has been selected as natural setting for movies like The Cavemanstarring Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

cisco kidstarring Jimmy Smits and Cheech Marin also took advantage of the rocky landscape of this area for its filming.

Sierra de Órganos National Park, a movie location in the Sierra de Zacatecas

The wind, capricious sculptor

Sierra de Órganos has huge rock formations that have been made by wind erosion.

Some of the rocks reach 80 meters in height, with the most diverse shapes that resemble cathedrals, towers, castles and even monks.

ET turned rock

Those who visit the place assure that it was here where they were inspired to design the figure of E.T.. the protagonist doll of the famous movie by Steven Spielberg.

However, there is no record of this happening.

But the rock is there and yes, he really looks like the famous movie characterstands as if waiting for the return home.

For film shooting ET was controlled by puppeteers, midgets, and a 10-year-old boy who was born without legs. but that he had an uncanny ability to move with his hands.

Do not stay with the doubt and simply decide to travel to Sombrerete, Zacatecas so you can get to know Sierra de Órganos and decide if the resemblance is real or not.

