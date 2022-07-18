Epic Games: The Fortnite Factory

Epic Games was founded in 1991 in Cary, North Carolina, by Tim Sweeney, current CEO. After going around several times with the name (at first it was called Potomac Computer System and then Epic Megagames), it took Epic Games more than 15 years to catapult one of its creations to stardom. What is the key to the success of the North American video game company? The pandemic gave the sector an unexpected boost, as people had to lock themselves in their homes and find new ways to entertain themselves to avoid the health crisis.

The technological revolution and the rise of ‘gaming’ through different platforms are other reasons that help to understand the phenomenon. According to the consulting firm Newzoo, in its 2021 report, this industry associated with entertainment entered 20% more than in 2019, the year before the coronavirus. The video games then billed a total of €147 million. Epic Games is known for ‘Fortnite’, but has developed many other games. Below, we select four of the best known.

THE STARS OF EPIC GAMES

Fortnite

A console giant, a heavyweight in the ‘Battle Royale’ or survival genre that has generated copious profits and has legions of enthusiastic fans around the world, including personalities from the world of sports, music or cinema. Created in summer 2017, Epic Games has managed to hook more than 300 million users to a virtual cartoon world where players can have fun shooting and sharing unique experiences with each other.

It is his biggest hit to date. But the conjunctural dynamics do not explain by themselves the phenomenon of ‘Fortnite’. Its managers underline the fact of having created a “social entertainment” formula that, at the same time, offers highly personalized content. The possibility of acquiring ‘skins’ or costumes has been decisive. The game “in which no two games are ever the same” has not stopped growing since the appearance of the ‘Save the world’ mode in which you fight with other friends “to contain the hordes of monsters”.





Rocket League

Now in its seventh season, this curious mix of arcade style soccer and chaotic car game created in 2015. To celebrate its anniversary, between July 6 and 19 they have organized an event called Birthday ball, where the opportunity to face new challenges and get rewards worth 300 credits is offered.

‘Rocket League’ is the sequel to ‘Battle Cars’, a Play Station 3 game in which there was also a ball and vehicles instead of players. The games last five minutes and an extension of indefinite time is played in the event of a tie. Very fun and with many options to customize the content, ‘rocket league’ is one of the most beloved car video games on the Nintendo Switch. Users value its capacity for reinvention, the anarchic and free nature of the games and the constant and surprising mutation of the cars.





infinity blade

Released in December 2010, it was one of the first milestones for Epic Games. Two other parts followed and he said goodbye in 2018 after eight years of adventures. The good reception of the game led to the appearance of a novel of the fantasy genre, Infinity Blade. The Infinity Blade: The Awakeningwritten by Brandon Sanderssonand which received a very positive response, selling out 75,000 copies in the first weeks of its appearance in 2013.

The video game is based on the premise that a warrior must finish off the God King. If he dies in the final battle, the game will restart already embodying the role of the son of the fallen fighter and with the enemies even more prepared. In case the player survives, the cycle will also be repeated and his rivals will be stronger. The famous sword of Infinity Blade is the main attraction and object of desire of the players: it is the only way.





Gears of War

The most epic episodes are nourished by hope, survival and brotherhood. All wars fit in ‘Gears of War’, where we accompany the hero and platoon leader Marcus Phoenix in the bloody conflict between humans and creatures called the Loctust. The war action takes place on the fictional planet of Sera. ‘Gears of War’ became world famous with the original trilogy, all of them developed by Epic Games.