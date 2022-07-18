Ephemeris of July 18: what happened on a day like today in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of july 18 The following events that occurred in Argentina and globally are highlighted.

Today July 18 are fulfilled 28 years of the tragic attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA)attack perpetrated in 1994 with explosives in which 85 people lost their lives and more than 200 compatriots were injured.

In commemoration of a new anniversary of this painful event that left a scar on Argentine history, which today has no guilty parties convicted and the only existing sentences are for cover-up of the investigation.

Former Commissioner Carlos Casteñada, who was supposed to guard key evidence in the case from the Federal Police, was held responsible by the Justice Department after the disappearance of 60 cassettes with wiretaps.

1830- The first was sworn National Constitution of the Eastern Republic of Uruguayfrom that moment it was organized as a sovereign and independent State.

In the morning hours, the ceremony was held in which the members of the National Constituent Assembly, the Provisional Governor who was General Juan Antonio Lavalleja, as well as the Superior Chiefs of the Army and the Public Administration, swore in.

Oath of the National Constitution of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay

1896- Screened for the first time in Argentina the french brothers shorts Louise and Auguste Lumière at the Odeón theater located in the Federal Capital. The exhibition meant the discovery of cinema by the national public.

1918- The birth of the emblematic anti-racist leader and the first president of South Africa elected by universal vote is remembered, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. He led his country between 1994 and 1999, a period during which he fought to put an end to the ethnic segregation that prevailed in his society.

The best example of rejection of hate finds its full expression in the promulgation of the law of national unity and reconciliation, in addition to the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in the first year of his arrival in the Executive Power. .

Due to his exemplary work in rebuilding a state and unifying a divided society, he was awarded in 1993 the reward Peace Nobel.

Anti-racist leader and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela

1930-The inauguration of the legendary centennial stadium of Montevideo within the framework of the celebration of the first FIFA World Cup, a match in which “the celestial” was imposed by 1 to 0 to Peru, valid for date 2 of group C.

Montevideo Centennial Stadium

1936- The dictator Francisco Franco heads the launch against the Second Republic, an action of overthrow that led to the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) was the bloodiest conflict Western Europe had experienced since the end of the First World War.

The war was a breeding ground for mass atrocities, approximately 200,000 people died as a result of systematic murder, torture and other brutalities. Additionally, 500,000 refugees fled to France, where most were confined to prison camps.

Spanish Civil War

1938- The co-founder of the legendary rock band is born The Rolling Stones and keyboardist Ian Stewart in the Scottish town of Pittenweem, who knew how to be an official member and was later removed from the group. However, he would continue to be a part of it until his death, which is why he is considered a “the sixth Stone”.

1967- In the city of Alameda belonging to the state of California in the United States, the birth of the multifaceted film actor took place Vin Diesel. Current figure of the big screen, who gained notoriety for her role in Fast and Furious, a film that has 8 parts. In addition, she acted in more than 35 films.

1974- the former beatle John Lennon he was instigated to leave the United States by the Department of Immigration and was under surveillance by the FBI for his pacifist activism. The renowned singer composed Give Peace a Chance in 1969, as a sign of protest against the Vietnam War, civil movements had been saying “no to war” for five years, but the newly elected Richard Nixon was not willing to lose it.

1986- 74 years after the sinking of the ocean liner titanicthe submersible Alvin explore and take pictures of the distinguished vessel, documentary research that was under the orbit of the oceanographer Robert Ballard.

2003- Once the consummation equal marriage law In Argentina, the first civil union between people of the same sex was celebrated in Buenos Aires. César Cigliutti and Marcelo Suntheim premiered it and it was registered as the first in Latin America.

2010- It is celebrated andl World Listening Day or World Listening, to reflect on how sounds affect our daily lives, as well as the search for possible solutions to the problems they generate.

