Ephemeris of July 18: What happened in the world on a day like today? | AMIA | Argentinian | Tdex | WORLD

On July 18, 2021, a year ago, media from around the world published a report on the program pegasuscreated to fight organized crime and terrorism, but used by governments to follow journalists, opponents and activists, with data from 50,000 phones leaked to Amnesty International.

64.- Starts on six-day great fire that destroys the city of Rome. The emperor Nerowhich some blame for having provoked it, accuses the Christians of the sinister.

1821.- Proclamation of the annexation of the so-called Banda Oriental (Uruguay) to Brazil under the name of Cisplatin Provinceterritory occupied since 1816.

1830.- The Uruguayan people swear the Constitution of the Republicthe first Magna Carta of the then Eastern State of Uruguay.

1837.- Madrid bandit arrested Luis Candelas at the Alcazarén inn, near Olmedo (Valladolid). He was sentenced to death for robberies and executed by garrote.

1870.- During the first Vatican Council, with Pius IX, pontifical infallibility is approved.

1880.- A 7.5-magnitude earthquake shakes the Philippine island of Luzon and destroys almost all the buildings within the walled enclosure of Manila.

1898.- The marriage of chemists Pierre and Marie Curie discovered poloniumoriginally called Radius F.

1901.- placement of the first stone of the port of Montevideo. It takes seven years to complete.

1914.- Mahatma GandhiIndian leader of non-violence, leaves South Africa after fighting for the rights of his compatriots who have emigrated there.

1915.- Revolution in Mexico: The Zapatistas, led by General Rafael Castillo, recover the country’s capital after the Carrancistas abandoned it.

1925.- published in Berlin first volume of Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”).

1934.- The League of Nations delivers to Colombia Puerto Leticia, on the Amazon, in litigation with Peruwho had invaded it two years earlier after ceding it to Colombia in 1922.

1936.- “Lucky” Luciano, one of the Italian leaders of organized crime in the US, is sentenced in New York to 30 to 50 years for pimping. He accepted his deportation to Italy after collaborating in World War II.

1947.- George VI of the United Kingdom signs the British India Independence Actwhich divides into two countries: India and Pakistan.

1968.- Robert Noyce, Gordon Moore and Andy Grove create the microprocessor company in California NMElectronics, then Integrated Electronics (Intel).

1976.- the romanian gymnast nadia comaneci14, the first woman to achieve 10 on uneven bars at the Montreal Games, notes that she repeats six more times in the tournament.

1988.- Iran accepts UN resolution 598 on the ceasefire in the war with Iraq since 1980, who admits it on August 8.

1992.- Peru: Massacre of “La Cantuta”. The “Colina” paramilitary detachment kidnaps and murders a professor and nine students from the Enrique Guzmán y Valle state university in Lima. For these crimes, former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

1994.- 85 people die and more than 300 are injured when a car bomb explodes that destroys the headquarters of the Israeli Argentine Mutualist Association (AMIA) of Buenos Aires.

– The Rwandan Patriotic Front communicates to the UN the end of the war after its victory. There was a genocide of about a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

1999.- After more than two months of fighting, India ends war against Islamic insurgents who occupied parts of Kashmir.

2017.- Angel Maria Villarpresident of the Spanish Football Federation, is arrested and imprisoned in an anti-corruption operation by the National Court.

2018.- The European Commission imposes a fine of 4,343 million euros to Google for using its Android operating system to reinforce the dominance of its browser.

BIRTHS

1811.- William Makepeace ThackerayBritish writer.

1888.- Margarita XirguSpanish actress.

1909.- Andrei GromykoSoviet politician.

1918.- Nelson Mandelaformer South African president.

1921.- John Herschel Glennfirst American astronaut to orbit the Earth (1962).

1925.- Jaime de Mora y AragónSpanish aristocrat.

1927.- Kurt MasurGerman conductor.

1932.- Yevgeny A. YevtushenkoRussian poet.

1938.- Santiago Martin “El Viti”Spanish bullfighter.

1946.-Michael CzernyCzech cardinal.

1947.- Steve ForbesAmerican publisher and politician.

1950.- Richard Branson, British founder of the Virgin group.

1954.- Johann-Dietrich WoernerGerman and outgoing director general of the European Space Agency.

1963.- Martin Torrijosformer Panamanian president.

1963.- Maria Pages, Spanish dancer and choreographer.

1967.- Vin DieselAmerican actor.

1976.- Elsa PatakySpanish actress.

1977.- Angel LeonSpanish cook.

DEATHS

1566.- Bartolomé de las CasasSpanish friar defender of American Indians.

1721.- Antoine WatteauFrench painter.

1817.- Jane AustenBritish writer.

1872.- Benito Juarez, former Mexican president

1987.- Gilberto FreyreBrazilian sociologist and writer.

1993.- Jean Negulesco, American filmmaker.

2000.- Jose Angel ValenteSpanish poet.

2000.- Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza, Spanish architect.

2020.- Juan Marse, Spanish writer.