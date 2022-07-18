“Elvis” arrives, between reality and myth

On July 14, the glamorous film by Australian director Buz Luhrmann was released in Mexico, about the attachment relationship that marked Elvis Presley’s career with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played respectively by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. In two hours and 39 minutes, this dramatic biography (“biopic”) is a colorful cake of the American dream that also portrays the star’s idyll with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu (Olivia DeJonge), vindicating with fantastic licenses the musical passion of that trucker from the Mississippi for blues and music in the black neighborhoods of his humble childhood, in Tupelo.

MEXICO CITY (Proceso).- With the visual preciousness that characterized his films Molin Rouge (2001) and The Great Gatsby (2013), Australian filmmaker Buz Luhrmann baked the “biopic” theatrical performance that any rock lover awaited and will taste: the new film biographical Elvis is a great cake of the American dream, rich in stories of power offered in slices.

Related news

The sweet film dish is quite entertaining and synthesizes in two hours and 39 minutes the life of The King of Rock & Roll Elvis Presley (played by the energetic Californian Austin Butler), according to the look of his greedy representative Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks , antagonist who “steals” the tape from the protagonist). Elvis premieres this July 14 in Mexico, after at the premiere of the Cannes Festival he started 15 minutes of applause to the attendees raised from their seats.

“There are those who want to be the villain of this story – the voiceover of Hanks, also a Californian, the heart of the drama at the beginning, is heard raising and justifying himself –: I did not kill Elvis, I was his creator.”

fatal reconnaissance

Luhrmann had declared in Cannes that he had in mind the theme of the historical rivalry between Salieri and Mozart, the driving force behind the film Amadeus (1984) by the Czech director Miloš Forman.

The social and mythical ingredients required for this modern Hamletian drama (“to be or not to be”) of an epic-biopic Elvis-la-Pelvis (so also nicknamed) had been there for two decades; the main one: the dependence that he and his bloodsucking manager maintained on him, inveterate gambler and illegal Dutch immigrant, organizer of circus acts and presenter of white country music artists at fairs and carnivals. Why, throughout 22 years, did Elvis never manage to cut his professional cord with that miserable and apocryphal “colonel” with a Machiavellian gaze who exploited him and did not allow him to tour outside the United States?

The climactic moment occurs just when he confronts him in public (300 extras recruited on stage). That fight took place during the concert season at the Las Vegas Hilton, in September 1973. With touches of artistic truth, Buz Luhrmann sleights the story, but it was a fact documented in the biographies of Jerry Hopkins, the two tomotes of Peter Guralnick ( Process, 1346), or by the bodyguards Red and Sonny West (Christian McCarty and Mike Bingaman in the film), stalwarts of the so-called Memphis Mafia (pocket book Elvis: What’s Happened?):

-You are fired! Elvis yelled at him.

“You can’t fire me, I’m the one who resigns,” Parker reverted and they mutually threatened to call a press conference the next day. Then “the colonel” said:

“Very well, but if you want me to leave you, you’re going to have to pay me what you owe me.”

“The Colonel” added 2 million dollars. Pyrrhic victory for Elvis, because the following week his nondescript and greedy father Vernon (another Australian, Richard Roxburgh) begged him to return (he was the manager of his son). In four more years, on August 16, 1977, The King of Rock & Roll was found dead at the age of 42 in the bathroom of the Graceland mansion, in Memphis, by his twenty-something girlfriend Ginger Alden (ignored by Luhrmann).

“You and I are the same. We are two strange and lonely children looking to be eternal”, are words that the four scriptwriters of the film put in the mouth of Tom Hanks (preview: https://youtu.be/JoqmHAr3fu8).

The anagnorises are served in slices. From the beginning, “The Colonel” is an omniscient, manipulative presence, whispering how he brought to life the magical dreams of a humble boy raised until he was 13 in Tupelo’s poor, black Shake Rag neighborhood. They get on the wheel of fortune and we imagine that Jesús and Luzbel agree, he longs to buy a house, a Cadillac for his mother, for his father, and why not:

-A plane? Are you ready to fly? –He is tempted by “the colonel”, calculating that his future merchandise loved to undertake celestial journeys like his superheroes Captain America Jr and Superman. Butler gets into the shoes of that lonely lost blond, who is strolling through an amusement park on the outskirts of the cotton fields after recording his first hit “That’s All Right Mama”, when he is approached in the House of Mirrors: Aladdin in wonderful cave

Train to Memphis

The generous Warner Bros invested 82 million dollars (one thousand 693 million 286 thousand 60 Mexican pesos); The big screen accurately recreates many period events and settings for nearly three decades.

There it is, splendorous, mid-fifties Beale Street with brand new Cadillacs, the Sun Records cottage and the Studio “B” console (real!) RCA Victor where “Heartbreak Hotel” was recorded, and the clothes Elvis wore ever since he spotted BB King trying on shiny ties and jackets at the Lanskys’ tailor shop in Memphis (in 1996’s Blues All Around Me, the black bluesman describes him as “a handsome, calm, decent young man in every way, with a thick accent southerner who always told me about you”); the Aztec sun-printed superhero suits and capes designed by Catherine Martin, and the two-tone shoes by Blahnik, are luxe.

It moves the neurons to listen to an Austin Butler mixing his vocal imitation (histrionics is explosive) with recordings of his original LPs and other sounds of today in the first part; for the second –which covers the seventies–, it is El Rey who, already reaching baritone tones, sings only with his band TCB (Taking Care of Business), The Sweet Inspirations and JD Sunmer “Suspicious Minds ”, “If I can Dream”, “Unchained Melody”, “In the Ghetto”…

His mediocre film career in the sixties is presented (ridiculed?) as a cartoonish trailer for a rosy comedy with a happy ending. We sense the worst, because “the colonel” sells it to him above the 50% agreed in the leonine contract of 1955 (by the way, on the tape it is signed by Elvis’s parents, founding the company Elvis Presley Enterprises or EPE, despite the fact that this would not exist until after the death of The King). The antagonistic vampire is characterized as an ally of the racist forces of the United States, he forces his goose that lays the golden eggs to dress in tails, cut sideburns and a pompadour (“the new Elvis”) until he delivers him to Uncle Sam on a plane from the US Army and that the putative son fulfills his military duty in Germany (1958-1960).

During the 18 months in Friedberg –in addition to escaping to France to organize orgies in the Parisian Prince de Galle hotel–, he meets the love of his life and future wife. The film omits details. Priscilla emerges almost the same age as Elvis at 23 years old, when in truth she was 14. She spends at night how they spent long periods in his Graceland house (he films, records, cheats on her); the good southern macho guards her and models her in a gilded cage. If the viewer is not steeped in such shadows, he will not understand the complexity of both. Priscilla tried in 1985 to clear up the legend’s cuts in Elvis and I, confessing that she betrayed him “out of loneliness” with her ballet teacher Steve Peck (“Mark” in that autobiography) and with Mike Stone, a karate fighter that Elvis introduced her to and later wanted to kill. There’s also nothing about the other girls this pleasure gentleman seduced:

Ann-Margret, Connie Stevens, Natalie Wood, Peggy Lipton, Anita Wood, Rita Moreno, Debra Paget, Cybill Sheperd, Mindi Miller, Linda Thompson, Tijuana actress Elsa Cárdenas (Fun in Acapulco, 1963), soprano Kathy Westmoreland, from TCB… Only Dixie Locke (Natasha Bassett), his girlfriend from Memphis, is credited, who fights with Gladys, mother of Elvis (Australian actress Helen Thomson), to prevent “the colonel” from trapping him in his nets. On the way to the cliff, Elvis lies victim to his marathon performances. Watchman, “the colonel” orders:

–Let’s see how they do it, but I want it on stage!

Submerged in a basin with ice, deformed, he is injected with hard “medicinal packages”. True. Not so when the young Elvis of 1955 is sleepily on a road tour and his bassist Bill Black (Adam Dunn in the film) gives him amphetamines to wake him up (the addiction to insomnia pills dates back to his military service in Germany). Alternating fiction and testimonies collected fundamentally by Guralnick, the director takes advantage of and folksy blends humanity with myth in an effective daub.

During the height of 1968, the Reverend Martin Luther King and candidate Bob Kennedy were assassinated; Elvis returns to the throne that The Beatles took from him as King of Rock & Roll (another unfortunate absence). Rebellious and dressed in a wild leather suit à la Brando, à la James Dean, he designs a Christmas television program for the NBC network. Luhrmann’s scenes are glorious and more, because there is too much cream in the filmmaker’s tacos. Elvis climbs to the top of the mountains with the “HOLLYWOOD” sign, planning the new show without “the colonel” (fantastic moment and therefore unreal). The idea is to show that El Rey had a political conscience, as can be seen when he watches TV with the NBC team in the middle of the studio and they find out the news of Kennedy’s crime, a scene taken from the manga:

“That’s none of our business,” Parker snaps.

“It’s all up to us,” Elvis corrects.

Priscilla, assures the American press, did not send him to the hospital to detoxify, as appears on the tape. His passion for numerology and his funeral obsession with contemplating the dead in morgues at night would have seasoned a terrifying biography. Sure, from his grave in Graceland, Elvis would claim that his spiritual guru and hairstylist Larry Geller shines by his absence from the biopic.

united colors

The first slices of the cake taste better. Elvis starts formidable; it is as we envision him in Tupelo as a child (played by Chaydon Jay), flying into a Pentecostal church tent and entranced by the power of African-American music, art and culture, to touch and “heal” the world.

We barely understand that his first 45 RPM record was due to the clinical eye of Marion Keisker (Australian Kate Mulvany), girlfriend of the owner of Sun Records; Since it is not a documentary, it is worth inventing – to the detriment of Country music – a patriarchal BB King, who invites to vindicate certain despised figures of the gringo society of the fifties: Ricardito (the outstanding Alton Mason) with “Tutti Frutti”; Arthur Big Boy Crudup (Gary Clark Jr.) and the lament “That’s All Right Mama”, which Elvis will turn into his first rhythm and blues cannonade; Sister Rosetta Thorpe (Yola), singer Big Mama Thornton (an impressive Shonka Dukureh), with a huge version of “Hound Dog”, and Fats Domino (“Blue Hill”).

There was no room in this American pie for Elvis’ famous white cronies who influenced him (Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones). If we take the fact that Buz Luhrmann extended his “director’s cut” in this biopic for up to four hours, then there will probably be Elvis up for a lot more, not just shooting bullets at television sets (as was his wont), but perhaps preparing his proverbial smeared banana and peanut butter sandwiches.

The King of Rock & Roll – paraphrasing the presenter at each of his concerts – “has not yet left the building”.

Report published on July 10 in issue 2384 of Proceso magazine whose digital edition can be purchased at this link.