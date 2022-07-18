Elsa Pataky turns 46 just as in love with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky you are in luck and that is Today he turns 46 in style. Madly in love with her husband, Chris Hemsworththe couple continues to lavish love at every step, despite the speculations that have existed throughout its history. In fact, a year ago we knew that this idyllic relationship could be going through its lowest hours after coming to light a few photographs of the actor with Pom Klementieff, a co-star.

Although neither of them has spoken in detail about these rumors, love was still in the air. Elsa gave some statements for the magazine ‘Hola!’ in which she affirmed that those images corresponded to a party that was made on the occasion of the movie ‘Marvel’ and described the rumors as “invention”… in this way he settled the alarm caused by these images.

A love story that resonates around the world because they are two Hollywood characters who have made a whole movie out of their lives. It was the year 2009 when they both had their first date, thanks to the teacher they shared, and although Elsa was not very clear about it, she soon realized that she was going to become the love of her life.

Wedding in Indonesia and move to Australia

Although it has never been described as a crush, a year after the two met they were married on an idyllic island in Indonesia, a dream wedding that sealed the great love between them. His first daughter came two years later, indian roseand later, the two twins arrived, Tristan and Sasha.

After forming the family they always wanted, they both decided move to australia and start fresh in their new love nest. There, they lead a very quiet life and have always ensured that the key for this love to remain so strong is to have family as a priority. Today, the actress turns 46 and the truth is that we see her better than ever.