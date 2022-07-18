Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth relive their passionate love story

MADRID, July 18 (CHANCE) –

Elsa Pataky You are in luck and today is your 46th birthday in style. She madly in love with her husbandChris Hemsworth, the couple continues to squander love at every step, despite the speculation that has existed throughout its history. In fact, a year ago we knew that this idyllic relationship could be going through its lowest hours after some photographs of the actor with Pom Klementieffa co-star.

Although neither of them has spoken in detail about these rumors, love was still in the air. elsa gave some statements to HOLA magazine in which he stated that these images corresponded to a party that was held for the film ‘Marvel’ and described the rumors as ‘invention’… in this way he settled the alarm caused by these images.

A love story that resonates around the world because they are two Hollywood characters who have made a whole movie out of their lives. It was 2009 when they both had their first date, thanks to the teacher they shared, and although elsa He was not very clear about it, he soon realized that he was going to become the love of his life.

Although it has never been described as a crush, a year after meeting the two they were married on an idyllic island in Indonesia, a dream wedding that sealed the great love between them. His first daughter came two years later, India Rose and later, the two twins arrived, tristan Y Sasha.

After forming the family they always wanted, they both decided to move to Australia and start from scratch in their new love nest. There, they lead a very quiet life and have always ensured that the key for this love to remain so strong is to have family as a priority. Today, the actress turns 46 and the truth is that we see her better than ever.