Edge would reappear on WWE Raw on July 25, 2022



Edge founded the stable Judgment Day, which today is made up of Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who is still out presumably due to a concussion. On the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge introduced Finn Bálor as a new member of the group, but was unexpectedly attacked by his own. Since then, he has not reappeared on television.

WWE began to broadcast some mysterious vignettes from the night of Money in The Bank in which Edge is supposedly the protagonist. In the vignettes you can see objects or winks at Edge’s rivals throughout his career in the last 24 years. Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist from Fightful, revealed in his day that the promos were destined for Edge and a few minutes ago he published an update on the matter.

As reported by Sapp, It is very likely that Edge will make his on-screen reappearance on July 25 on Monday Night Raw. The show is held at Madison Square Garden, a venue where WWE wants to put on a show in style. Sapp has confirmed that WWE has that intention, although it is not entirely closed.

“Fightful Select has learned that WWE has planned to bring Edge to New York City for next week’s WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden“, Sapp wrote. “At this time, we cannot confirm if Edge will actually appear at the July 25 WWE Raw Madison Square Garden show. However, we can confirm that WWE has internal plans to bring him to the show, which will be the pre-Summerslam Raw in Nashville.”

