Dybala, Muriqi, Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo: the very latest

Dybala takes the 10. Mallorca tries again for Muriqi. Ibra renews with Milan. CR7 probes Atletico Madrid

ROME – Dybala to Rome, thanks also to the contribution of Francesco Totti. Because after yesterday’s negotiations between Pinto and Friedkin with Joya’s entourage, the former Roma captain also exposed himself to convince the boy to accept Roma. In fact, yesterday evening the message of Totti on Dybala’s phone to get him to say yes definitively and accept the Friedkin’s offer. The president of Roma and Tiago Pinto among other things yesterday handed over to Dybala the Roma shirt with the number 10 on the shoulders. Of course, after receiving Totti’s ok that he is happy to have Dybala as heir: the Argentine will therefore wear the number 10 jersey this season.

Mallorca does not give up on Muriqi. According to the Ok Baleares portal, Lazio would have asked for 3-4 days of waiting before restarting the negotiations. At stake there is always the Bruges issue: from Formello they still hope that the deal with the Belgians can be closed for about 10 million euros plus bonuses. On the contrary, the Pirate could return to Spain where he played on loan for the last six months. However, Mallorca does not raise the stakes: 7 million euros plus bonuses based on the objectives to be achieved. In the middle of the week, therefore, there could be important news.

Zlatan Ibrahimovicfrom Lake Garda where he is continuing physiotherapy to recover from the knee operation, has renewed his contract with the Milan. He remains like this until June 2023, earning 1.5 million euros plus bonuses related to goals and appearances. Probably, Pegs he will be able to have the Swede available again in January 2023, after the stop for the World Cup in Qatar.

The sensational rumor coming from Spain, and in particular from As, tells of how CR7, the Portuguese champion ex Juventus, who wore the Real Madrid shirt for 9 years scoring 450 goals in 438 games and raising 15 trophies to the sky, including 4 Champions League, he would have proposed himself to the historic rivals of Atletico. Also according to As, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the ‘no’ collected by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, and increasingly eager to leave Manchester United, would have probed Atletico Madrid, receiving the approval of the coach Simeone, who would still consider him one of the strongest forwards around, if not the best.