Did you know that Mazatlan has an astronomical film club?

MAZATLAN. – Are you a fan of everything related to the stars and the universe? Well get ready, in Mazatlan there is a “astronomical film club”.

Yes! and it is in collaboration with the Mazatleca Astronomical Society and the Mazatlán Cultural Innovation Center, which, for this second meeting, will screen the film Ágora (2009) by director Alejandro Amenábar, which will later be commented by the philosopher Goegina Romero.

This film won 7 Goya awards, including the best original screenplay for Alejandro Amenábar and Mateo Gil, which made it the second most awarded film at the XXIV edition of the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards.

When? The appointment is next July 28 at 7:00 p.m. in the Dialogue Room; Admission is completely free and it will be an activity for people over 12 years old.

East astronomical film club Its objective is to project films, series and documentaries related to space and then explain the theories that are presented within the films.

Do you want to know more about the astronomical film club?

In case you can’t go, here we leave you the calendar of the next films that will be screened on astronomical film club.

August 25th

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Director: Steven Spielberg 1977). Commented by Nadja Fuster, Linguist.

September 29th

Don’t Look Up (Director: Adam Mckay 2021). Commented by Paulina Nava, communicologist.