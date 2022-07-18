Demi Lovato, the new single is Substance
The superstar Demi Lovato release a new single, Substancewith pop-punk sounds, extracted from his upcoming eighth studio album entitled Holy Fvck and out on Friday, August 19, 2022 on Island Records / Universal Music Canada. Demi, in addition to underlining that with this work she returns to her musical roots, therefore more aggressive and less pop, revealed the tracklist of the album: Freak (feat. Yungblood), Skin of my Teeth, Substance, Eat Me (feat. Royal & the Serpent), Holy Fvck, 29, Happy Ending, Heaven, City of Angels, Bones, Wasted, Come Together, Dead Friends, Help Me (feat. Dead Sara), Feed e 4 Ever 4 Me.
The official music video of Substance, directed by Cody Critcheloe, makes a nod to the pop-punk music videos of the late 90s and early 2000s, but with a decidedly more modern twist. The script sees Demi Lovato who enjoys unleashing panic in different situations, always a little nostalgic, ranging from a business meeting to a fast food restaurant, to a party organized at home and in the end ends with a truly … explosive greeting .