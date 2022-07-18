David Henrie of the “Wizards of Waverly” had the third child

Congratulations to David Henrie it’s at Maria Cahill Henrie: have become parents for the third time!

The actor and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Sunday 17 July and revealed the good news on Instagram, posting a snapshot of the whole family and one of the new arrival.

“Gemma Clare Henrie she was born at 3:21 in the morning. Maria is now enjoying the most deserved of naps“ wrote David Henrie in the caption, before thanking the nurses and midwife who took care of the birth.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie – getty images

Below the post, you can read many famous congratulations: from Patrick Schwarzenegger to Gregg Sulkin.

Certainly also Selena Gomez will have sent her wishes, albeit not public, as she and the actor have remained close friends since they acted together in Wizards of Waverly.

Sel was among the wedding guests of David Henrie and Maria Cahill Henrie in 2017. The two are also parents of Pia Philomena Francesca3 years old, e James Thomas Augustinea year and a half.

