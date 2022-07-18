“Cristiano Ronaldo wants Atletico Madrid, Simeone’s ok”

MADRID (Spain) – Although the new Manchester United coach Ten Hag continues to declare Cristiano Ronaldo non-transferable, the rumors that the former Juventus would be increasingly distant from the Red Devils do not stop. The sensational rumor coming from Spain, and in particular from As, tells of how the Portuguese champion, who wore the Real Madrid shirt in his career for 9 years scoring 450 goals in 438 games and raising 15 trophies, including 4 Champions League, he would have proposed himself to the historic rivals of Atletico .

“Cristiano Ronaldo-Atletico Madrid: the situation”

Also according to As, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the ‘no’ collected by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, and increasingly eager to leave Manchester United, would have probed Atletico Madrid, receiving the approval of the coach Simeone, who would still consider him one of the strongest forwards around, if not the best. The colchoneros, at the moment, would not have the necessary resources to complete the operation, net of the compensation to be turned over to the Red Devils and the pharaonic contract required by the five-time Golden Ball, but he would have given the company a mandate to make some sales in order to raise the funds. Simeone – says As – dotes on Cristiano Ronaldo and would like to try every possible move to have him among his ranks.