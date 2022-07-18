Create and configure a Minecraft Realms server

There is nothing better than enjoying Minecraft with your friends, not only to have a better time, but also to be able to build incredible structures, and for this you will need a good server to invite all those people you want to play with you, and thanks to Minecraft Realms you have practically everything done.

Thanks to Minecraft Realms we can create a server in our image and likeness, with total security, guarantee and in an amazingly easy way.

If you still don’t know, we tell you how to create your own server in minecraft realmsexactly what requirements you must meet and what exactly is it for.

How to create your own server in Minecraft Realms to invite your friends

And it is that Minecraft Realms allows us the possibility of creating a server in a very simple way so that it is always online, and where we can invite all our friends.

Thanks to Minecraft Realms we can configure a totally fast and high quality server, a cloud service that is not linked to our computer or console, so it is accessible anywhere.

The main inconvenience that there may be is the question that you need to pay for it, but in view of the service that is offered, it ends up being really very profitable, especially if you decide to pay half with one of your friends.

The prices range from the basic service that costs 3.99 dollars to the plus service that costs you 7.99 dollars, recommending the plus service since it allows you to invite 10 people per server. In the basic you can only invite a maximum of two people.

It should be noted that the Plus version works as the Bedrock of the game and allows 10 players to join the server, and this is how most of the popular Minecraft servers known are based.

Once you have subscribed through the official Minecraft Realms page, when creating a server you do not have to do practically anything.

Simply load your associated Minecraft account, and you’ll be presented with the option to create a server. Once you have created it, it will be available both to you and to your friends who are invited and without having to keep your console or computer online to run it constantly.

