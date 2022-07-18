Through some files that were found within the battle royale, it was possible to know something that had been rumored: a collaboration between the game and an iconic animated series is coming.





Fortnite had already collaborated with Naruto, one of the most famous anime of all time. Now, the battle royale of Epic Games will join another animated series that marked many generations.











Confirmed: the most famous anime will come to Fortnite

With the arrival of patch 21.20 to the battle royale sand was able to discover that dragon ball coming to the game very soon. This was confirmed as, within the files added to the game’s databasethey also added one that will come out later: a “resistance device” for creative mode. In this device you can see the Dragon Ball Capsule Corp logo, so it is confirmed that there will be a collaboration between Fortnite and the most famous anime.

What Dragon Ball stuff is coming to Fortnite

Until now, the only thing that is known to come to the battle royale is the resistance device for the creative mode that was leaked by the files of the new game patch. Nevertheless, surely the collaboration will be much biggerand is expected to bring at least skins of famous Dragon Ball charactersWhat Goku either Vegeta. It is not yet known when this collaboration will come out, but It is likely to be announced very soon on Epic Games networks.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



