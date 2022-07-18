Commission of January 6 will hold the last public hearing

A crucial week for Netflix. There will be another public hearing on the assault on the Capitol in prime time. Treason in the Zelensky government. Also, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially married. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1

New revelations in the investigation on January 6

The January 6 House committee corroborated key details related to former President Donald Trump’s heated exchange with the Secret Service, days before his last public hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 21 at 8:00 a.m. pm (Miami time). Find out about the latest in research.

two

What the preliminary report says about the shooting in Uvalde

A preliminary report by the Texas House committee of inquiry into the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre details a series of failures by multiple law enforcement agencies and describes “an overall lackadaisical approach” by part of the authorities at the scene of the shooting in which 21 people were killed. Learn more about the report and the attacker.

3

Rafael Caro Quintero appeared before the justice

Drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero appeared this weekend for the first time before Mexican justice after Friday’s arrest. The hearing was virtual and the detainee was informed that there is an arrest warrant for extradition to the United States. How soon could he be extradited? What is next in the process? We tell you here.

4

Zelensky fires top officials for ‘collaboration’ with Russia

“Today I made the decision to remove the Prosecutor General (Iryna Venediktova) from office and to fire the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (Ivan Bakanov),” said President of Ukraine Volodymy Zelensky. The president assured that both they and many officials in his offices are suspected of treason. This is what we know.

5

Crucial week for the future of Netflix

Netflix, once a Wall Street darling, is suddenly on the ropes. The streaming giant will present its second-quarter results on Tuesday, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest moments in the company’s 25-year history. This is what could happen.

at coffee time

Girl lost her mother to cancer and received only one confirmation for her birthday party. But…

The internet worked its magic and a motley crew of strangers came to the rescue. This is the story of an unforgettable birthday for Charlotte.

Photographer cataloged all the objects in her house; the result is surprising

He spent nearly five years documenting every item he owned. The 12,795 resulting images offer an intimate, unfiltered portrait of the Belgian photographer.

The truth and strategy of food expiration dates

Which foods should be thrown away outright and which might have a longer shelf life? There is no standard on how those dates should be determined or how they should be described.

Lego reveals a new set inspired by the series “The Office”

This isn’t Lego’s first foray into iconic TV shows, having already done so with the “Friends” and “Seinfeld” series.

Why are vaquita porpoises in danger?

The vaquita marina, a rare marine species that lives in the upper Gulf of California, in Mexico, is at risk of imminent extinction. How many are left and where do they live?

The number of the day

$40,000

It’s the number already in a bid for the “Batman” suit worn by George Clooney in the 1997 movie “Batman and Robin.” It’s the one with realistically molded nipples!

quote of the day

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined”

Jennifer Lopez said so when confirming that she married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas this weekend.

And to finish…

A pilot crashed his plane into a sidewalk and thus escaped unharmed

Pilot crashes on a sidewalk and escapes unharmed 1:00

In Bruges, Belgium, a pilot managed to save his life thanks to the emergency parachute of his plane. According to local police, the aircraft crashed head-on into a sidewalk causing minimal damage. These are the images of the incident.