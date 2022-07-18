Cinema in the gardens of the Casa Colón and music in Pérez Cubillas and El Centro, proposals of the week | Huelva24

‘A summer to stay’, the extensive cultural program promoted by the Huelva City Council for this summer season, continues this third week of July with the aim of offering Huelva residents and visitors a varied and free offer, with the added incentive of which is allowing you to enjoy numerous outdoor shows, without leaving the city.

In this way, to the best tours of the music scene that will pass through Huelva in the months of August and September, covering Las Colombinas and La Cinta, as of this Tuesday three interesting proposals for cinema and music will be added, included under the generic headings of ‘Cine de Verano’, ‘Somos Barrio’ and ‘Noches de Luz’. All of them, with the common denominator of being events that can be enjoyed in open environments, thus reaching every corner of the capital.

The first of this week’s appointments will be this Tuesday, starting at 9:30 p.m., in the gardens of the Casa Colón, where the film ‘El Americano’ will be screened. The Huelva Film Festival thus returns to the streets, after the success of the two previous proposals, to bring viewers a film aimed at all audiences, in this case an exciting and fast-paced thriller starring actor George Clooney.

programming continues this Wednesday with the performances of MC-K and Prophet Garrido in the Plaza Juan XXIII, in the neighborhood of Pérez Cubillas. An opportunity to enjoy ‘Somos Barrio’ at the hands of a lively rapper from Huelva, one of the members of La Doble F, who will present his first solo album ‘Reencuentro’ and that is characterized by the quality of his work and by a marked rap style that does not leave the public indifferent.

Also, to prolong the evening, MC-K’s performance will be followed by Dj’s Prophet Garrido. In this way, the Huelva City Council intends to continue supporting the musical creation that takes place in the capital during the summer, making it easier for local groups and artists to perform on stage and before a large audience, so that they continue to acquire level and professionalism.

The finishing touch to the weekly programming will be this Friday, at 10 pm, the concert by ‘A contra blues’, which will perform in the Plaza de la Constitución as part of ‘Noches de Luz’. Spectators will be able to see what is considered one of the best current European rock and blues bands live in this central space of the city.

Thus, it should be noted that ‘A contra blues’ has been endorsed by awards such as the prestigious ‘European Blues Challenge’ award, seven record works and three decades of musical career with a constant presence on stages, both nationally and internationally.