Chris Pratt’s response to ‘Indiana Jones’: “Am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford?” – Movie News

The actor has been asked directly about a rumored meeting he would have had with Steven Spielberg to pick up the witness of the most famous archaeologist in the future of the franchise.

“I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven who?“. Chris Pratt he acts crazy when they ask him about Indiana Jonesthe famous adventure franchise for whose fifth installment veteran Harrison Ford returns in the skin of his most mythical character but whose future is in the air and giving rise to all kinds of rumors.

The 80’s performer picks up his hat and whip again in indiana jones 5a film that, as announced at the last Star Wars Celebration, will hit theaters in the United States on June 30, 2023 and of which we have already been able to see a first image. Nevertheless, although Ford is still amazing as the archaeologist, it may very well be the last time he does it and rumors about who could be his successor have been pointing to the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World for some time. A possibility that Chris Pratt himself has dared to deny when screenwriter and producer Josh Horowitz He has been asked directly about the alleged meeting he had with Steven Spielberg during his participation in the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

The rumors pointing to Chris Pratt as the successor that Lucasfilm would have planned to continue with Indiana Jones once the veteran interpreter had hung up his hat they began in 2021, coming to be published in some media even that the actor would have met with the head of the franchise for this purpose. However, Pratt has denied having been selected to pick up the witness of the character and has made it clear that he would be absolutely terrified after reading some statements by Harrison Ford in the past.

No, they’re not doing ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford? All I know is that I once saw a Harrison Ford quote and I don’t even know if it was really his, but it was enough to freak me out. It was kind of like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones will die.’ And I said to myself, am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play him?

The quote Pratt refers to is part of an interview Ford gave in 2019 to Todaywhen He bluntly assured that he was the only Indiana Jones: “I am Indiana Jones. When I leave, he leaves. It’s easy,” he said then.

And although this has been the case, we must also remember that the study already made an attempt in its day to encourage another actor to pick up the baton of the character in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008 by the hand of Shia Labeouf, although it was unsuccessful. Now, the only reality is that Ford is ready to get back into the shoes of his most famous character in what will be the first film in the franchise not directed by Spielberg. The person in charge of doing it will be James Mangold and, together with Ford, the signings of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, among others, have been confirmed.

On indiana jones 5 we know that it is a continuation of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and, although the filming would have finished at the beginning of this year, the details about the plot, as well as its official title, are still kept absolutely secret.

