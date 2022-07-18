Chris Pratt sins of Hollywood arrogance by silencing rumors about an Indiana Jones remake

When Chris Pratt surfed the crest of the wave thanks to the fury of the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and for being the protagonist of Jurassic World (one of the highest-grossing films of a great year for cinema like 2015), a rumor arose. And not just any one. It was said that he could be the substitute for Harrison Ford in the possible remake or reboot of Indiana Jones. They were obviously big words, but we were in the midst of reboots and he had gone from being the funny kid on television to a sought-after hero in action-adventure movies. It was a rumor that sounded strong and that, at a time when Hollywood was rescuing dinosaurs and the Star Wars saga was experiencing its rebirth with new protagonists, it was more than credible.

But then it was confirmed that Harrison Ford would put on his hat and whip again, starring in a fifth installment that -despite various delays- has already finished filming at 80 years old. And the Chris Pratt rumor was forgotten… until now and with a somewhat distorted revival.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” at El Capitan Theater on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The story was dusted off during an interview Chris Pratt gave to the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where they asked him directly if it was true that he had a conversation with Steven Spielberg about it. The actor first showed off his sense of humor by diverting the matter by saying phrases like “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is.” then get serious. “Aren’t they doing an ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford? All I know is that I once saw a line by Harrison Ford, although I don’t know if it was really his, but it was enough to freak me out. He said ‘When he dies, Indiana Jones dies’. And then I thought ‘am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day if I play him?’

Pratt refers to a statement Harrison Ford made on the show Today in 2019 when asked about the very possibility of the saga continuing without him, to which he said “You do not get it? I am Indiana Jones. When I go, he will go. It is easy”.

Read more

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a Twitter video not available due to your privacy preferences

Chris Pratt concluded by contradicting himself by saying that the rumor “it’s not real” and that the media ultimately make mistakes, as if it were something invented. However, if he says that Harrison Ford’s statement scared him enough then he did consider it and there would be some truth to it. And it is here where he sins from that typical Hollywood arrogance of looking at his navel. Because Pratt could have denied the rumor by simply saying no, without turning the question around to position himself as the frightened protagonist who fled the project for fear of Harrison Ford’s words in the face of the weight that a character as iconic as Indiana carries. jones.

Because if we review the statements made in recent years about the future of Indiana Jones, we immediately find that any reboot or remake option with Chris Pratt would not have been canceled because the actor was scared by the weight of Harrison Ford’s words. Rather, it was simply decided that Indiana Jones will never get a sequel with any other actor than Harrison Ford.

The first to make it clear was the producer of the saga, Frank Marshall, who stated that they do not intend to follow in the footsteps of James Bond and use different actors over time “calling them Indiana Jones.” He assured the magazine TotalFilm (via THR) in October 2015, where he said that those responsible had not even sat down to talk about the future of the saga yet. Months later, Steven Spielberg sentenced ScreenDaily that he had no intention of passing the character on to another actor. “I don’t think anyone can replace Harrison like Indy. I don’t think it will ever happen.” assured during the promotion of The bridge of spies. “It is not my intention for any other actor to take his place in the way that other actors have done with Spider-Man or Batman. There will only be one actor playing Indiana Jones, and that’s Harrison Ford.”

Without going any further, this same year of 2022, the president of Lucasfilm (Indiana Jones production house), Kathleen Kennedy, put an end to any rumor by revealing that they had learned their lesson with the failure of the Han Solo prequel -the other character iconic of Harrison Ford – and they do not intend to repeat it. “There should be moments along the way where you learn things. Y [Solo] could well have been one of them. Some people have commented that maybe it could just have been a TV series. But even without Harrison Ford…it’s the same thought. Maybe I should have recognized him earlier. We will never do an Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having finished the fifth film, I can say that there wasn’t a day on set that I didn’t think ‘Yes, this is Indiana Jones. said to Vanity Fair.

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 12: The Movie: Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg. Seen here Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Initial theatrical release June 12, 1981. Screenshot. A supreme image. (CBS Photo via Getty Images)

Regardless, we must remember that they would have long ago considered the future of Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford when they included Shia LaBeouf’s character, Mutt Williams, in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). At the end of the story it was revealed that he was the unknown son of the archaeologist with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) while the last scene theorized with the possibility of passing the baton, when Indy’s hat flew towards Mutt’s feet. But just when he was going to put it on, Indiana snatches it from him. However, the character did not connect with the audience and it has been confirmed that he will not be in the fifth film (screenwriter David Koepp revealed it in 2017 to ew). Moreover, Spielberg confirmed that they do not intend to “kill” Indy in the next sequel, therefore, any possibility of continuity rests solely and exclusively with Harrison Ford.

That is why Chris Pratt now says that he was so scared by Harrison Ford’s words as to fear being stalked by the actor’s ghost, implying that he came to consider it, is nothing more than a way to turn the rumor around placing himself in the main sight. Because, as we can read in the statements made in recent years, any thought of remake or reboot died long ago. They do not plan to give the character to another actor, nor do they want to revive the saga as if it were James Bond.

Promotional image for Indiana Jones 5 (© 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved)

That does not mean that in the future they will not revive the story with a parallel or similar character who takes over in some way, but it would already be an attempt probably designed for new generations. However, seeing the iron protection that exists between those responsible for the saga with the character, I have my doubts that they will even dare in the near future.

Directed by James Mangold in the first installment not directed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones 5 does not yet have an official title or an assigned release date in Spain, but in the US it remains on the calendar for June 30, 2023.

More stories that may interest you: