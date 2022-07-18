Chris Pratt refuses to be Indiana Jones because of Harrison Ford

As unlikely as it sounds, Chris Pratt has said no to a role. The actor had been starring in all kinds of rumors in recent weeks that pointed to him as Harrison Ford’s heir fronting Indiana Jonesbut he himself wanted to come to the fore to rule out the possibility:

“I once read a quote from Harrison Ford that was enough to make me shudder at the thought. It was something like “When I die, Indiana Jones dies”. And it’s like, Am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford if I accept the role in the future?” jokes the actor, reluctant to pick up the baton.

Chris Pratt appears to be alluding to a 2019 interview in which the always controversial Harrison Ford claimed that “no one else will be Indiana Jones“. In it and with a determined tone, Ford told Craig Melvin the following for the Today Show: “Don’t you get it? I am Indiana Jones. When I leave, so does he.”

Chris Pratt wants to revolutionize Mario’s voice

Who Chris Pratt will bring to life in the coming months will be Super Mario Bros., the illustrious Nintendo plumber. In an interview for Variety, the actor assured that he will not only voice the character, but will update the mythical version of the hero that Charles Martinet had been doing. “I have modernized and updated it to be unlike anything you’ve heard before in the Mario universe. I’ve worked closely with directors to figure out how to make the pieces fit together and come up with work we’re proud of. I can’t wait for people to see and hear it“.

The Super Mario Bros. movie (this time animated, no more live action) was scheduled for Christmas, but finally we will have to wait for the next April 7, 2023 to see what Starlord means by “update”. And will his co-stars do the same, like Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach Y Jack Black in Bowser’s? “We have about 15 recording sessions and 75% of the film is done“Advanced Chris Meledandri, the founder and executive director of Illumination, the production company in charge of the film. “And behind them I can say that I love Mario’s interpretation of Chris“.

Font