Chris Pratt Is Too Scared To Play Indiana Jones, Worried Harrison Ford Will ‘Chase’ Him

Chris Pratt was scared to play Indiana Jones by Harrison Ford.

speaking in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt, 43, shot down rumors that he will be next in line for the indomitable archaeologist when Ford hangs up his fedora after the next Indiana Jones movie.

Pratt said, “No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? All I know is I saw a Harrison Ford quote once and I don’t even know him, but it was enough to freak me out, I was like, ‘When he dies, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I think, will the ghost of Harrison Ford haunt me one day when he dies if I play…?

the jurassic world star was referring to a 2019 interview with NBC Today with Ford, where he suggested no one could replace him like Indy.

Ford, who turned 80 last week, then said: “Don’t you get it? I am Indiana Jones. When I leave, he leaves. It is easy”.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones wrapped production earlier this year under the aegis of James Mangold. Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Antonio Banderas.

In an interview with USA Today, Banderas recalled what it was like to be on the plate of indiana jones 5 and see Ford in full costume for the first time.

“The first day I came in, I was in the makeup trailer, I turned around and there he was in full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip,” he said. Fox Mask said the actor. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also there with him, and she was great.

I still remember the first time I saw Indiana Jones in a theater and the crowd was crazy about it. I thought: ‘This is like going back to the old adventure [movies] in a completely different way.

indiana jones 5 opens in theaters June 2023. Pratti currently stars in jurassic world domain, thor: love and thunder, and the Amazon Prime Video series terminal list. — BANG SHOWBIZ

Photos: TPG News/Click Photos