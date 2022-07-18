Chris Pratt addresses the rumors that place him as the new Indiana Jones

To think of Indiana Jones is, inevitably, to glimpse the image of a hat and a whip in the body of Harrison Ford. The actor has played the famous archaeologist in four films and soon, we will be able to see him in a fifth. your adventure started in 1981 with the premiere of In search of the Lost Ark and everything seems to indicate that the new feature film directed by james mangold could by the age of the interpreter, be the last. That makes the world of the audiovisual industry wonder who will be the next actor to take Ford’s place. For several months the name of Chris Pratt has sounded strongly among the most viable alternatives and on the podcast Happy Sad Confused of Variety He wanted to talk for the first time about the possibility of playing the character created by George Lucas:

“No, they’re not doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? All I know is that I once heard a line from Harrison Ford that was enough to scare me, “it was like ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’. And I think, am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?

Chris Pratt was referring to the veteran actor’s quote, during a 2019 appearance on the Today show. There the interviewer asked him who he thought should replace him when he finished his role as Indi, to which Ford said “No one else is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I am Indiana Jones. When he’s gone, he’ll be gone”. The truth is that there is still a lot left for us to see on the big screen indiana jones 5as Universal Pictures maintains its release date on June 30, 2023. It will be a direct sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullreleased in 2008. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we do know that Mads Mikkelsen (The hunt), Tony Jones (The mole), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (fleabag) and Antonio Banderas (pain and glory), among many others.

For his part, Chris Pratt has just finished his participation in the franchise of Jurassic Worldbut still linked to Marvel Cinematic Universe through his Peter Quill character in Guardians of the Galaxy. And to you, with the permission of Harrison Ford… Would Pratt fit you like in the new Indiana Jones?