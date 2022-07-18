Chris Hemsworth’s gesture before kissing Natalie Portman – Come and see

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are protagonists in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth Marvel film of the superhero who is a Viking god from the planet Asgard.

The film directed by Taika Waititi is a success in theaters around the world, with a story that begins with Thor seeking to find peace, something that is interrupted by the presence of Gorr (Christian Bale), known as the butcher of the Gods.

Portman returns after a long absence as Jane Foster, the Viking’s ex-girlfriend, who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir.

What many did not know was a curiosity that represented a tender gesture of the actor towards his partner in the shoot that went viral in recent days.

It was Portman who revealed her colleague’s camaraderie in an interview. In the story, Thor and Jane have a romantic moment, which required the actors to kiss. What many did not know is that the actress is vegan, so she doesn’t eat meat. Instead, Hemsworth has a diet in which he is required to eat meat every half hour.

However, the actress said that she made an exception: “The day we had to kiss, he didn’t eat meat all day, because I’m vegan. And considering that he usually eats meat every half hour, it was very thoughtful.

Portman clarified that it was not something she had asked for. “He was just very attentive. He is a very kind person,” she said.

For her part, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, added: “I didn’t even know I was capable of giving up meat. He eats a bison every morning so that was pretty sweet.”.

Portman appreciated that his partner is “very cute even when he gets a little grumpy.” “He can be a little cantankerous, but he’s still very sweet.”

Participation of children and relatives

Another fact that many did not know is that Hemsworth was able to share the screen with his wife Elsa Pataky, who has a small appearance. But that was not all: his daughter India and the twins Sasha (Love, daughter of Gorr) and Tristán (Thor as a child) were also there.

“It was a unique and fun family experience. I don’t want them now to go and be child stars and actors. It was a special experience that we all had and it was adorable, we had a great time,” the actor told Kevin McCarthy.