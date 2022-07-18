Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman rekindle their romance in Thor: Love and Thunder

The billboard fills up this weekend with the long-awaited premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the social cinema staged by “Moneyboys”, where the homophobia of a society like China’s is revealed, in addition to two films with content such as “The Battle of Changjin Lake” and “Benediction”.

“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”, LOVE ALSO TOUCHES SUPERHEROES





Natalie Portman returns in “Thor: Love and Thunder” as Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) girlfriend, transitioning from astrophysicist to superheroine Mighty Thor.

Together they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery of the revenge of the Butcher of Gods.

A production in which they are accompanied by Letitia Weight, Angela Basett or Lupita Nyong’o.

“MONEYBOYS”, FAMILY HOMOPHOBIA

In the week of pride, the film “Moneyboys”, directed by the Taiwanese CB Yi -based in Vienna, was born from real events and was presented in the “A certain look” section of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Fei, a young man who works as a prostitute, who sees how his family accepts his money, but not his way of life or his homosexuality.

“BENEDICTION”, THE ANTI-WAR POETRY OF SIEGFRIED SASSOON

The life of the British writer and poet Siegfried Sassoon and his anti-war verses after having been fighting in the First World War are the breeding ground for “Benediction”.

His poetry is inspired by his experiences on the Western Front. Sassoon was one of the leading war poets of the time.

“THE BATTLE OF LAKE CHANGJIN”, THE BLOODY BATTLE OF KOREA

Also known as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, considered one of the most violent battles of the Korean War, it recounts the battle in which Chinese soldiers defeated the United States after a month of fighting in 1950.

“A-HA: THE MOVIE”, DOCUMENTARY FOR NOSTALGIC PEOPLE

For the most nostalgic comes the documentary of the pop group from Norway. The authors of “Take on me”, one of the most played songs of the last millennium, continue to fill concerts around the world. They only meet to sing.

“LINGUI, SACRED BONDS”, ADOLESCENT MOTHERHOOD IN AFRICA

From Chad comes this social story in which a mother, Amina, lives with her 15-year-old daughter Maria, who discovers that she is pregnant in a country where abortion is condemned by religion and law. However, the young she does not want to go ahead with motherhood.

“MALI TWIST”, LIBERATING DANCE

Robert Guédiguian’s film is set in post-colonial Mali in the 1960s. There, young people move to the rhythm of rock and roll recently imported from the West and dream of political renewal.

“Mali Twist” focuses on the story of Samba and Lara, she runs away from a forced marriage, but while they wait for a future together, her husband will not make it easy for them and neither will the revolution unleashed in the country.

“DETECTIVE CONAN: HALLOWEEN’S BRIDE”, ANIMATION WITH MYSTERY

The only animated film of the week revolves around two detectives, Sato and Takagi, who see their wedding interrupted by an assault.

At the same time, a prison break occurs, a story that mixes with another in which explosives are not lacking. Action and fun for the little ones in the house.

“ON THE EDGE”, FENCING COMPETITION TO THE LIMIT

The rivalry between the two best fencers in Russia, Alexandra and Kira, in the elite of this sport, becomes a duel that reaches limits that go beyond competition.