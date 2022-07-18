Chivas has 13 players not born in Mexico among its different categories

Daniel Villaseca is the last of the soccer players not born in Mexico to arrive in Guadalajara, but there are more in that condition in Women’s, youth, Expansion and Liga MX

Chivas has a 13 registered footballers in the different categories and branches of the MX League who were not born in Mexico and they are registered for the Opening 2022. It highlights that 11 of them have their roots in the United States, one more from France and another from South Africa.

FEMALE CHIVAS

The 26-year-old soccer player was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Ramírez came to the herd for Clausura 2022. However, she only has 61 minutes of participation with the red and whites.

MEN’S CHIVAS

The ‘Pocho’ has its roots in his nickname. Ponce was born in California, United States 33 years ago. Ponce, youth squad Chivas, adds three stages in Guadalajara, a team with which he debuted in 2010 and with which he has four championships. In addition to Guadalajara, he has passed through Toluca and Necaxa.

Isaac Brizuela – United States

The ‘Bunny’ has won five titles with Chivasa team that he has defended since Clausura 2015. The man born in San José, California, arrived at Lagos de Moreno when he was two years old, where he grew up to later forge his career in Toluca, although he had a brief step before arriving at Guadalajara .

Víctor Alcaráz, Chivas goalkeeper born in France, is one of the 13 soccer players who were not born in Mexico. imago7

TAPATIO

Victor André Alcaraz – France

He was born in Languedoc-Roussillon, France in 2000. He is currently registered with the Expansion League’s Tapatío, but belongs to the basic forces of the Chivas since the Sub-13, although he had a time when he was loaned to Alebrijes de Oaxaca.

CHIVAS MEN’S SUB-20

Daniel Villaseca played in the Czech Republic last season. @dan_villaa

It is the latest addition to Chivas of a footballer not born in Mexico. Villaseca has its origins in Gauteng, South Africa. The 19-year-old soccer player was recently registered with the U-20 category of the Guadalajara team, where he appears as a midfielder.

Juan Zavala – United States

Although he is 18 years old, the striker is registered with the U-20 of the Guadalajara. Zavala, born in Michigan, United States, has been linked to Chivas since the Apertura 2021, when he made his appearance in the U-18.

Mark Cruz – United States

The 19-year-old soccer player arrived for Clausura 2022 at Chivas. He was registered with Tapatío, a team in which he did not play, but he did for the Sub-20, a category in which he appears for the Apertura 2022, in which he has even scored a goal.

CHIVAS FEMALE U-18

Lesly Castro – United States

The 16-year-old soccer player was born in Colorado, United States. She arrived at Guadalajara for Clausura 2022, a tournament that faced him in the U-17 with 13 games and one score. For this semester he went to the U-18, where he has already scored a goal in the 161 minutes he has participated.

Sophia Barragan – United States

Born in Los Angeles, California, she lives her first weeks as a soccer player for the Chivas. Barragán arrived in Guadalajara for the Apertura 2022 and has barely played 26 minutes in the competition.

Najaivi Gamboa – United States

The 17-year-old soccer player is one of the recent incorporations that the U-18 category of Chivas female. Gamboa, born in Los Angeles, California, barely adds 19 minutes of action in the 2022 Opening.

Valeria Cortes – United States

Came to Chivas for this Apertura 2022, a contest in which Cortés barely has 10 minutes of participation. Cortes, born in Los Angeles, California, is listed as a striker.



CHIVAS MEN’S U-18

Luis Cebreros – United States

Cebreros was born in California, United States and since Apertura 2021 he has been part of the basic forces of Chivas, team to which he came to play in the U-16. The 16-year-old footballer went up to the U-18 for the 2022 Apertura, but he has not yet made his debut.

Alan Salgado – United States

The one born in Illinois, United States, arrived for the Opening 2022 to the basic forces of Chivas. Salgado, who appears registered as a striker, already has a score in the 74 minutes that he adds in the contest.