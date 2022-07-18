Chelsea make their offer for Jules Koundé!

the soap opera of Jules Koundé (23 years old) is giving rise to a lot of news during this summer session of the market. The Seville he needs to free up space to undertake signings, so the sale of the central defender may be a priority. An issue that does not go unnoticed by a colossus of premier league.

According to what you post Reliefthe Chelsea He has taken action to take the cat to the water for the former Girondins de Bordeaux footballer. All this, of course, with the ambitious mission of certifying his landing in Stamford Bridge. And the aforementioned media values ​​the details of the offer.

Direct duel with FC Barcelona

The Blues They have transferred a proposal that shoots up to the €55m (including incentives). Will it be enough to satisfy the claims of the six-time Europa League winner? Meanwhile, the FC Barcelona he will see the need to design his offense so as not to lose the bid for Koundé.

Chelsea is in contact with Sevilla to successfully complete the operation for the Frenchman, a man who has captivated Xavi Hernández for his cast in Barcelona. In this way, Barça will have to take a step forward in order to tip the balance in favor of their interests for Jules Koundé.