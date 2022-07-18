Chelsea coach explodes against America for the misfortune he could cause

The German strategist of the Blues, Thomas Tuchel, sent a message to the Eagles so that they do not repeat it again.

After falling 2-1 to the Chelsea in friendly match held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on America went out to give a press conference, where Fernando Ortíz applauded his team’s performance and hopes to maintain that level against their next European rivals.

On the other hand, the one who did not leave completely satisfied was the Blues’ German strategist, Thomas Tuchel, who despite being happy with the victory, criticized the Eagles hard by how they came out to play and the risk that existed of having injured a player, in something that was supposedly just preparation.

“You could see that they have already started their season. They showed a physical game that we had to adapt to and I am happy that no one was injured. Sometimes they were at the limit for a friendly match in the pre-season, especially for us in our first game. But it was fine. We adapt and accept it and do not get frustrated“, Said the helmsman of the English team.

Fortunately, nothing happened to majors, even the azulcremas had the luxury of giving minutes to Mauricio Reyes, a youth player from Coapa, who left great flashes against Chelsea, especially in a attacking play that almost ended in a goal.

Manchester City, the next rival

The Águilas Tour continues and this Wednesday, July 20, América faces Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, in Houston, United States. In this meeting, Erling Braut Haaland will make his debut with the English, so great emotions are expected.

