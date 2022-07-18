Browsing the world of Politics, Music, Song, Entertainment, Sport in search of characters born today 18 July.

Characters born today July 18th and still remembered

William Makepeace Thackeray

ENGLISH WRITER

Satirical paintings The writer William Makepeace Thackeray was born on July 18, 1811 in Calcutta, India, where his father, Richmond Thackeray, worked as secretary for the English Company of the Indies…

Gino Bartali

ITALIAN ATHLETE, CYCLING

Champion of the heroic cycling of the past, Gino Bartali, born in 1914, was the most famous and proud rival of Fausto Coppi (not only in Italy). Just like in the case of the opponent, the …

Fernanda Pivano

ITALIAN WRITER AND ESSAYIST

Journalist, music critic and translator born in 1917, Ferdinanda Pivano was a very important figure in the Italian cultural scene: his contribution to dissemination …

Nelson Mandela

SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICIAN, NOBEL AWARD

A historical figure born in 1918, one of those people who were already part of the legend in life, like Mikhail Gorbachev or Fidel Castro. Nelson Mandela in fact was and is the …

Franca Rame

ITALIAN THEATER, DRAMA AND POLITICAL ACTRESS

With talent in her genes, Franca Rame was born in Vill Basta, a fraction of the municipality of Parabiago in the province of Milan on July 18, 1929, daughter of Domenico Rame, actor, and mother Emilia Baldini, …

Paul Verhoeven

DUTCH DIRECTOR

Paul Verhoeven was born on July 18, 1938 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. After attending the University of Leiden, where he graduated in Mathematics and Physics in 1964, he must stop his passion for cinema …

Giacinto Facchetti

ITALIAN SOCCER, MANAGER OF INTER

Condottiero on and off the pitch born in 1942. One day Helenio Herrera, watching an unsatisfactory performance of a full-back, said: “This boy will be a fundamental pillar of my Inter”. The tall guy …

Ignazio La Russa

ITALIAN POLITICIAN

Ignazio Benito Maria La Russa was born in Paternò (CT) on July 18, 1947. He lives and works in Milan. He is the father of three children, Geronimo, Lorenzo and Leonardo. He studied in St. Gallen, in a college in German-speaking Switzerland for …

Richard Branson

BRITISH ENTREPRENEUR

Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, better known only as Richard Branson, was born in Shamley Green, Surrey, United Kingdom, exactly on July 18, 1950. Entrepreneur…

Maurizio Gasparri

ITALIAN POLITICIAN

α July 18, 1956

Maurizio Gasparri was born on 18 July 1956 in Rome. After graduating from high school, he devoted himself to two activities that he was very passionate about, politics and journalism. He directs …

Vin Diesel

US ACTOR

Born in Alameda, California on July 18, 1967, Vin Diesel (whose original name is Mark Vincent Sinclair III) is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director who has achieved…

Frankie hi-nrg mc

ITALIAN RAPPER

Frankie Hi NRG MC is the stage name of Franceso Di Gesù. The future rapper is of Sicilian origins, but was born in Turin on July 18, 1969. Since the early 90s he has been the protagonist of the nascent …

Erika Stefani

ITALIAN POLICY

Erika Stefani was born on July 18, 1971 in Valdagno, in the province of Vicenza. She is a lawyer by profession, in 1999 she entered politics and was elected municipal councilor in Trissino to represent the civic list …

Virginia Raggi

LAWYER AND ITALIAN POLITICS

Virginia Raggi was born on July 18, 1978 in Rome. She grew up in the San Giovanni-Appio Latino neighborhood, she graduated in Law at the University of Roma Tre and then dealt with civil, judicial and …