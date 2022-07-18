CEDH addresses complaints from medical interns

chihuahua.– The State Human Rights Commission (CEDH) deals with the cases of several medical students and other professionals who could be affected by fleeing from rural regions where they provide their social service due to insecurity and violence, reported the head of the agency autonomous public, Néstor Armendáriz.

“Recently we have received proposals for just this reason, for security reasons they are absent for a time from the communities that present very strong sources of insecurity and the consequence is that they can lose up to a semester because they do not credit their hours of social service. ”, declared the official.

He commented that the role of the CEDH would be as a mediator between the academic institutions that have agreements with the Ministry of Health; however, he differentiated between the function and figure of service providers and those who carry out their professional residencies.

“I understand that some time ago an agreement had already been reached that at least the service providers were not going to be sent to very remote areas. Regarding the question of residence, the scheme is different, but I think it is an issue that should be taken up by the universities and the SS”, he added.

The state ombudsman said that the events in San Juanito dismay society and it should be clarified whether the crime was motivated by the exercise of the profession, in addition to the fact that it is important to know the motive for the aggression.