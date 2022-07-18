British rule with Will Smith in Bizkaiko Itzulia Júnior; two beetles in the final top 10 – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine

In a fast ending, Jasper Phillipsen he took victory in stage 15 of the Tour de France. After a suffocating and long stage between Rodez Y Carcassonnethe sprinter Alpecin-Deceuninck was the first in packaging, ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and mads petersen (Trek-Segafredo).

The long day of 202.5 kilometers it went to the Belgian sprinter, who was quickest on a fast finish, without some of the pure sprinters. Jumbo-Visma He had a chaotic day with dropouts and the fall of his leader, jonas vingegaardwhich went to the floor, although apparently without serious consequences.

As for the Colombians, Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) He was the only one who arrived in the peloton, placing in box 33 with the same time as the winner of the fraction. While Rigoberto Uran (EF Education EasyPost) Y Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) arrived more than three minutes behind Philipsen.

Protagonists of the breakaway on stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France. (ASO Photo © Charly Lopez)

The break of the day originally had 3 riders with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and mikkel honore (Quick Step Alpha Vinyl), but the Belgian quickly got off the hook and the duo were caught with less than 55 kilometers to go.

Tomorrow the peloton will have the last day of rest in the French round, before facing the crossing through the Pyrenees. The action in the ‘big boucle‘ will return on Tuesday with a mid-mountain day of 178.5 kilometerswith Carcassonne and end in Foix.

Jasper Philipsen, winner of stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France. (ASO Photo © Charly Lopez)

Tour de France 2022 (2.UWT)

Results stage 15 | Rodez – Carcassonne (202.5 km)

1 Jasper Phillipsen Alpecin-Deceuninck 4:27:27 two Wout van Aert Jumbo-Visma ,, 3 mads petersen Trek–Segafredo ,, 4 peter sagan TotalEnergies ,, 5 Danny van Poppel BORA – hansgrohe ,, 6 Dylan Groenewegen Team Bike Exchange – Jayco ,, 7 Florian Sénechal Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team ,, 33 Nairo Quintana Team Arkéa Samsic ,, 95 Rigoberto Uran EF Education Easy Post 3:47 96 Daniel Felipe Martinez Ineos Grenadiers ,

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard continues with the ‘Maillot Jaune’. (ASO photo © Charly Lopez)

General Classification – Stage 15