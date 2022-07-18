Blue Grotto in Capri, the forbidden dive of an influencer goes viral

The forbidden dive in the waters of the Blue Cave, the nymphaeum of Tiberius, the cave museum that attracts thousands and thousands of visitors from all nations. Once again it was desecrated by a Neapolitan tourist influencer and jewelry designer.

Rossella Catapano, with 82 thousand followers on Instagram, who herself posted pictures of the bathroom and the swim in the waters of the Blue Grotto on her profile. Commenting on the swim with the words posted together with her photos on her profile: «The magic of the Blue Grotto. I can go there a million times … The emotion doesn’t change! Is fantastic”.

The news could not go unnoticed and to make it known was the Regional Councilor of Europe Green Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who immediately communicated also to the Coast Guard stigmatizing the episode that took place in this last hot week: “Neapolitan influencer dives in front of everyone in the Blue Grotto where bathing is absolutely forbidden and publishes everything on social media – wrote Borrelli di Green Europe – These facts must be hit hard ». «This measure – continues Borrelli – is absolutely necessary to ensure that this authentic wonder of nature can be preserved in all its beauty. In the Blue Grotto it is simply impossible to swim: there is a constant coming and going of authorized boats. Regardless of all this, the influencer, jewelry designer and scion of a family that works in this sector, wanted to bathe in the banned site and even got taken up to publish everything on social networks. We must say enough. And it is for this reason that we immediately reported to the Coast Guard this umpteenth stunt by influencers or testimonials who let themselves be filmed while violating the rules and laws “.

Meanwhile, the photos and videos of the beautiful Neapolitan designer have made the rounds of the web, significantly increasing clicks on her Instagram profile, but Borrelli’s complaint and the clamor of social media immediately caught the attention of the maritime authorities so much so that the Coast Guard di Capri opened a file by acquiring images on one of the umpteenth episodes of violations governing the entrance to and the visit of the Blue Grotto. At this point it is easy to imagine a maxi fine of 2,064 euros.