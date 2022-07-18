Beyoncé against Austin Powers poster: “Too thin, it’s not me”

In 2002 Beyoncé he was just 19, but his ideas were already very clear: no to photo editing. The topic came out during a recent retrospective published by Vulture and dedicated to the film Austin Powers in Goldmember, third and last chapter of the famous saga created by Mike Myers in which the Houston singer made her first big screen appearance, starring as a co-star in the role of Foxxy Cleopatra.

As reported by makeup artist Kate Biscoe, Beyoncé he imposed himself so that the character remained faithful to his name and above all to his real physical appearance – notoriously appreciated for his curvy lines – asking to redo the poster of the film because it made her look too thin. “While filming, one of our collaborators showed her a poster that would promote the film“, Explained the make-up artist,”he asked her if she liked it and she replied: ‘You made me too thin, it’s not me, I have a more hourglass shape‘. As soon as he left to go and shoot, I turned to him smiling and asked him: “Is this the first time an actress has asked you to enlarge her body?” and he said to me, “Yes. It will cost me thousands of dollars, but I will. “

Whether the changes were actually made is unclear, seeing the poster as it was released. The fact remains that Beyoncé immediately proved to have a great personality, as also testified by Candy Walker, who curated her hairstyles for the film: “It gave off a great light. She was 19 and dominated the scene when she arrived. Nobody initially knew why they had chosen her for this character, but then we immediately understood “.

The use of photoshop in posters for marketing purposes is still a very practiced move, but more and more actresses are making themselves heard so that it does not happen. In the last few years, Rosamund Pike, Keira Knightly, Melissa McCarthy and Alicia Vikander they were among the most likely to express their dissent.

