Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would have already married in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the celebrity power couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, and they are officially husband and wife as of Saturday. The wedding comes three months after the “Gone Girl” actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer became engaged for the second time.

The Times has reviewed a summary of the marriage license, which indicates that Lopez will legally change her name to Jennifer Affleck. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond Sunday to the Times’ request for confirmation that their clients would marry this weekend.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement and going their separate ways. However, this past spring, the former flames rekindled their romance for Bennifer 2.0.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has three ex-husbands: singer Marc Anthony, actor Cris Judd and actor Ojani Noa.

“On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love [Affleck] he got down on one knee and proposed to me,” López wrote in his newsletter earlier this year.

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and he said, is that a Yes? I said YES, of course it’s a YES.”

