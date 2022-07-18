Begoña Gómez Urzaiz: The abandoners

the dropouts is a book that offers an interesting reflection on motherhood and its chiaroscuro. At last we begin to talk -and put it in writing, of course-, on the subject from a perspective far removed from the idyllic vision. Motherhood is much more than a concept of love and dedication. Begoña Gómez Urzaiz investigates those shadows, from a very personal approach, in which she unravels the closeness of her own reality, to come and go through stories of real abandoning mothers, but also other literary and cinematographic ones.

That is to say, he wants to show a great diversity of typologies of abandoning mothers, and he seems to do it as if it were a catalogue. In reality, a catalog is not, because it is not an ordered list, as the RAE characterizes it should be; It is also not exhaustive, I would add.

The format of the book is that of a great journalistic report, in which the author proposes herself as highly involved, because it is a reflection based on her contact with life. It is a text that investigates the causes that can cause abandonment by mothers, and that repairs the consequences that this produces, or rather the guilt with which one lives.

the dropouts It is a book full of very interesting, brave and daring reflections and analyzes on motherhood and our own feelings: how we mothers feel and how society contrasts us. Always, always, guilt as a great background. Her own, internalized after centuries of thinking that a mother who does not take care of her children is a denatured mother; but also that of the small disappointments of daily life, in which being a mother and not wanting to stop being a woman and a professional and a person becomes something very complicated, very full of guilt. Own, I say, but also poured by the world on mothers.

A first step for the paradigm shift is to speak, show reality, face it. That is what Begoña Gómez Urzaiz does. The outline of her proposal is very direct. She bursts into the subject, starting with the initial presentation «What kind of mother abandons her son?» And with chapters such as «Bad mothers good and bad mothers bad», in which she defines her position and her inquiries. From then on, she continues dedicating chapters to the stories of abandoning mothers, creative mothers such as Muriel Spark, Gala Dalí, Ingrid Bergman, Doris Lessing or Maria Montessori and Mercè Rodoreda, whom she leaves for last. In the middle, the expression in literature, through literary characters (often seen by the pen of a man) or cinematographic. Something that I cannot understand is that she dedicates a chapter to Meryl Streep, a true specialist in giving life as an actress to various abandoning mothers, but to whom that characteristic does not correspond in her real life (isn’t this creating confusion?) .

It offers a typological list of mothers who, although they are very common, do not correspond to the stereotype of mother that is mentioned in the papers, and that is very good; although at the same time it seems unfortunate to me the mixture of origins, of mentions (real or literary) and the course of the narration very irregular. It resembles the sum of various reports with the addition of the considerations that surround them. It certainly contains very interesting approaches, and necessary reflections, a very good bibliography and enough notes to continue pulling the thread. On the whole, however, it does not strike me as a successful book.