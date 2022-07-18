Batman the knight of the night: eight curiosities of this film

14 years ago the film was released Batman: The Dark Knightdirected by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian bale Y Heather Ledger, considered one of the most important superhero films of recent years. There is a before and after the masterpiece of Christopher Nolanwhich changed the way of making superhero movies.

We tell you some curiosities of this film:

1. Inspired by bladerunner

Before filming began on the first film, Nolan invited the entire cast and production members to see a private screening of bladerunner from 1982, later after the end credits, he said, “This is how we’re going to do Batman.”

2. How The Joker Was Created

This version of The Joker is inspired by the characterization of actor Conrad Veidt on the tape the laughing man, which is based on the homonymous novel by Victor Hugo. For its part, Heath Ledger was based on the image of Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols to interpret the gestures of the Joker. But that’s not all, the punk band also inspired Lindy Hemming, costume designer for the film, to create the look of the character.

3. Nolan’s box actor

Cillian Murphy is a fixture on Nolan’s projects. The Irish actor was the first to repeat the role of a Batman villain in a film, where he plays The Scarecrow, a character with whom he also appears in the third.

4. Heath Ledger Wrote His Process Playing The Joker

In 2013 andHeath Ledger’s father published the part of his son’s diaries that talk about the filming of The Dark Knighta German documentary recovered part of those diaries a user uploaded the video to YouTube where The father explains part of what the newspapers say, which relate how the young actor locked himself up for two weeks to get fully into the character. In the last pages of the Ledger diary he writes: BYE, BYE.

5. The tower scene was real

When we see the scene where Batman appears at night, on top of the willis tower chicago it is completely real. In addition, a risk double was not used, but Christian Bale insisted that it be himself who appeared in said shot.

6. The sad clown mask

“Vesti la Giubba” is the famous aria for tenor that belongs to the opera Pagliacci, by Ruggiero Leoncavallo, which over the years has become very popular. Cesar Romero comes out playing her in an episode of Batman from the 60s in season 1 episode 5 where the joker comes out wearing a sad clown mask singing the Aria. Nolan based on that mask to create the costume that Heat Ledger uses at the beginning of the film to rob the bank.

7. The pencil scene gave them trouble in the UK

The famous scene of the Joker when he puts a pencil on the table and then pushes the face of a thug towards him to kill him is one of the most violent scenes we’ve seen in a superhero movie. Nevertheless, in the United Kingdom they were so offended by the scene that it caused more than 200 complaints before the British Board of Film Classifications for having cataloged it as a 12A film.

8. The first to be nominated 8 times at the Oscars

Batman: The Dark Knight It was the first superhero film to be nominated for an Oscar in 8 categories.breaking the record for dick tracy for the most nominations received by a film based on a comic book character. It was also the first superhero movie where one of its actors was nominated and also won.being Heath Ledger who would take the posthumous Oscar as best supporting actor for his role as the Joker.

AG

​

​

​

​